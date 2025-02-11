Drought Concerns Loom Large in the Rocky Mountain West as Snowpack Plummets

This news article examines the ongoing drought plaguing the Rocky Mountain West, focusing on Colorado. It highlights the stark disparity in snowpack levels across the region, with some areas experiencing near-normal conditions while others face critically low levels. The article attributes the drought to a combination of record-breaking warm temperatures and insufficient snowfall, particularly during the crucial winter months. It emphasizes the potential for water supply challenges and the impact on agriculture, ecosystems, and communities reliant on the Colorado River.

A dry January across Colorado and the remainder of the Rocky Mountain West has created a stark contrast in water availability throughout the region. Snowpack levels in Colorado range from near-normal conditions near the Colorado River headwaters outside Grand Lake to alarmingly low levels along the state's southern border.

This pattern of deteriorating snow conditions from north to south is also evident across the broader mountain west, where snowpack is near normal in some areas and significantly below normal in the southern reaches of the Rocky Mountains.The ongoing drought across much of the mountain west follows a year marked by exceptionally warm average temperatures in many states. 2024 was Colorado's fourth-warmest year in the past 130 years, while New Mexico and Utah experienced their second-warmest years on record, and Arizona and Wyoming recorded their third-warmest years. This variation in snowpack signifies that water supplies could fluctuate considerably across the state and region once runoff commences in the spring.Gretel Follingstad, the regional drought information coordinator for the Snowpack in the mountains extending from near Rocky Mountain National Park to the ranges in the south near Aspen, Silverthorne, and Buena Vista are generally lower. However, areas farther south and west remain significantly drier. A snow observation station near Mancos reports snowpack at a mere 31% of normal, the lowest in the state. A map from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Water and Climate Center depicts Colorado snowpack levels as of February 9, 2025, compared to the median recorded between 1991 and 2020. In southwest Colorado, snowpack in the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas, and San Juan basins is at only 61% of the median. Similarly, the Upper Rio Grande Basin stands at 64% of the median. Several weather stations in the Dolores and San Juan river basins recorded record-low precipitation levels during December and January, according to Moser. A dry January within the basin negated the gains from early December snows, Moser stated. Snowpack in the Upper Basin is at 86% of the 30-year median, while snowpack measurements in the Lower Basin are all less than 10% of the median. The current snowpack and soil moisture conditions indicate that water supply forecasts for the basin are below normal. Water supply estimates range between 86% and 92% of normal on the upper stretches of the mainstem of the Colorado River — from its headwaters near Grand Lake through Grand Junction. Across the entire river basin, only one area is projected to deliver water supply above the median — near Winter Park. In the Lower Basin, however, water supply is forecast to be between 7% and 38% of normal. Certain areas in the Lower Basin have experienced their driest winters on record, such as Flagstaff, Arizona. Forecasters now anticipate runoff into Lake Powell to be 67% of normal — a decrease from the 81% they predicted in January. This presents a concerning development for those in the Lower Basin who rely on releases from Lake Powell and Lake Mead for their water. Both reservoirs — the largest in the nation — are currently about a third full.As the Colorado River faces increasing pressures due to climate change and growing demand, negotiations are underway among the seven states in the Colorado River Basin to manage water resources more sustainably in the coming decades. Negotiators are grappling with how to distribute cuts to water supplies as the river's flows diminish and precipitation becomes less predictable.Warmer temperatures and a recent lack of snow have exacerbated the drought conditions across the mountain west. Tony Bergantino, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, highlighted that all five states in the system's Intermountain West region — Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming — are experiencing some level of drought. He noted that the states with the most severe droughts — Arizona and Wyoming — both have 83% of their land classified as being in drought conditions. More than a fifth of the land in each state is experiencing extreme drought — the second-highest tier of drought severity according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, Bergantino expressed optimism that the next few weeks could bring wetter weather to the southwest than has been observed in the past month





