SNAP participation fell 13% after the 2025 budget law, exceeding projections as stricter rules, paperwork barriers and state cuts leave more families at risk of hunger.

Drop in SNAP Participation 'Much Faster and Deeper Than Anticipated' After Passage of Big Ugly Bill: Analysislaw are leading to drops in participation that are significantly higher than those projected by the Congressional Budget Office, according to anSchanzenbach, a professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, found that participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (The decline in SNAP enrollment has been "much faster and deeper than anticipated," Schanzenbach wrote, and participation in the program is now at its lowest rate since 2009.

"SNAP participation fell in every state except Alaska," the economist explained. "The size of the drops varied widely: over 50% in Arizona, about 20% inrate has gone up since the start of Trump's second term, there is no chance that drops of this size can be attributed to normal changes in economic conditions, Schanzenbach added, making it likely theThe most high-profile change to the program was expanding work requirements to more recipients, but Schanzenbach found that these new eligibility rules alone "don't account for the full decline.

Also read December 2026 SNAP payments: when will you get your benefits?

"are largely outside the new work requirements, yet an estimated 2 million fewer children received SNAP in October 2026 than in July 2025," she explained. "This likely reflects some combination of eligible households lost at renewal over paperwork, fewer new applicants, and immigrant families staying away for fear ofState governments are another important variable determining SNAP participation declines, and Schanzenbach pointed to Arizona as an example of what happens when a state moves aggressively to reduce the risk of incurring financial penalties under the budget law's payment error rate provisions.

"Arizona moved earliest and most aggressively to cut its error rate, and its caseload fell by about half between July 2025 and July 2026, the steepest drop in the country," she wrote. "At the same time, the number of state staff determining eligibility fell from 1,370 in July 2024 to 880 a year later. Applicants described phone lines that wouldn't connect, being informed of interview appointments after they were scheduled to occur, and cases closed over a single wrong document.

" The impact of these cuts on hunger is now more difficult to determine, Schanzenbach said, because the US Department ofThat said, the economist projected that "losing SNAP benefits is likely to raise food insecurity for many families," while pointing to the increased activity seen at food banks across the US as evidence of the cuts' impact. "In the face of these dramatic reductions in SNAP participation," Schanzenbach wrote in her conclusion, "it becomes even more important to restore the collection of national food insecurity data so that policymakers can assess whether the shrinking caseload means more families are going without enough to eat.

"US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election. We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power.

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We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests. They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down.

They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media.

Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.law are leading to drops in participation that are significantly higher than those projected by the Congressional Budget Office, according to anSchanzenbach, a professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, found that participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (The decline in SNAP enrollment has been "much faster and deeper than anticipated," Schanzenbach wrote, and participation in the program is now at its lowest rate since 2009.

"SNAP participation fell in every state except Alaska," the economist explained. "The size of the drops varied widely: over 50% in Arizona, about 20% inrate has gone up since the start of Trump's second term, there is no chance that drops of this size can be attributed to normal changes in economic conditions, Schanzenbach added, making it likely theThe most high-profile change to the program was expanding work requirements to more recipients, but Schanzenbach found that these new eligibility rules alone "don't account for the full decline.

"are largely outside the new work requirements, yet an estimated 2 million fewer children received SNAP in October 2026 than in July 2025," she explained. "This likely reflects some combination of eligible households lost at renewal over paperwork, fewer new applicants, and immigrant families staying away for fear ofState governments are another important variable determining SNAP participation declines, and Schanzenbach pointed to Arizona as an example of what happens when a state moves aggressively to reduce the risk of incurring financial penalties under the budget law's payment error rate provisions.

"Arizona moved earliest and most aggressively to cut its error rate, and its caseload fell by about half between July 2025 and July 2026, the steepest drop in the country," she wrote. "At the same time, the number of state staff determining eligibility fell from 1,370 in July 2024 to 880 a year later. Applicants described phone lines that wouldn't connect, being informed of interview appointments after they were scheduled to occur, and cases closed over a single wrong document.

" The impact of these cuts on hunger is now more difficult to determine, Schanzenbach said, because the US Department ofThat said, the economist projected that "losing SNAP benefits is likely to raise food insecurity for many families," while pointing to the increased activity seen at food banks across the US as evidence of the cuts' impact. "In the face of these dramatic reductions in SNAP participation," Schanzenbach wrote in her conclusion, "it becomes even more important to restore the collection of national food insecurity data so that policymakers can assess whether the shrinking caseload means more families are going without enough to eat.

"Over 800,000 Kids Thrown Off SNAP Since Passage of GOP's Big Ugly Bill: Analysis ›law are leading to drops in participation that are significantly higher than those projected by the Congressional Budget Office, according to anSchanzenbach, a professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, found that participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (The decline in SNAP enrollment has been "much faster and deeper than anticipated," Schanzenbach wrote, and participation in the program is now at its lowest rate since 2009. "SNAP participation fell in every state except Alaska," the economist explained.

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"The size of the drops varied widely: over 50% in Arizona, about 20% inrate has gone up since the start of Trump's second term, there is no chance that drops of this size can be attributed to normal changes in economic conditions, Schanzenbach added, making it likely theThe most high-profile change to the program was expanding work requirements to more recipients, but Schanzenbach found that these new eligibility rules alone "don't account for the full decline. "are largely outside the new work requirements, yet an estimated 2 million fewer children received SNAP in October 2026 than in July 2025," she explained.

"This likely reflects some combination of eligible households lost at renewal over paperwork, fewer new applicants, and immigrant families staying away for fear ofState governments are another important variable determining SNAP participation declines, and Schanzenbach pointed to Arizona as an example of what happens when a state moves aggressively to reduce the risk of incurring financial penalties under the budget law's payment error rate provisions. "Arizona moved earliest and most aggressively to cut its error rate, and its caseload fell by about half between July 2025 and July 2026, the steepest drop in the country," she wrote.

"At the same time, the number of state staff determining eligibility fell from 1,370 in July 2024 to 880 a year later. Applicants described phone lines that wouldn't connect, being informed of interview appointments after they were scheduled to occur, and cases closed over a single wrong document.

" The impact of these cuts on hunger is now more difficult to determine, Schanzenbach said, because the US Department ofThat said, the economist projected that "losing SNAP benefits is likely to raise food insecurity for many families," while pointing to the increased activity seen at food banks across the US as evidence of the cuts' impact. "In the face of these dramatic reductions in SNAP participation," Schanzenbach wrote in her conclusion, "it becomes even more important to restore the collection of national food insecurity data so that policymakers can assess whether the shrinking caseload means more families are going without enough to eat.

"Over 800,000 Kids Thrown Off SNAP Since Passage of GOP's Big Ugly Bill: Analysis › The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%.

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