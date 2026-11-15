Drones Strike Romanian Black Sea Vessels Triggering Fires

Romanian authorities confirm three commercial ships were hit by drones in November 2026 near the Black Sea coast, sparking fires and raising safety concerns.

Romania n authorities confirmed that three commercial vessels were struck by drones in separate incidents near the country's Black Sea coast on November 13 and 14, 2026. The attacks damaged one ship and triggered fires aboard two others, raising urgent concerns over the security of commercial shipping routes in the region.

November 13 Attack Details

The first incident occurred on the evening of November 13 at approximately 9:40 pm local time. The Palau-flagged cargo ship Larissa 1 was hit by a drone strike while navigating approximately 12 kilometres from the Romanian coast near Sfantu Gheorghe.

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The vessel was en route to the Romanian port of Sulina, with reports indicating Ukraine as its final destination. The impact from the drone strike damaged a cargo crane on board but did not ignite a fire.

Captain of the Larissa 1 confirmed that no crew members were injured during the incident. Romanian Defence Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea verified the attack, stating that authorities were notified immediately and an investigation into the event has commenced.

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Defence Ministry Response

Stefan-Radu Oprea disclosed that officials were actively monitoring drone activity in proximity to Romanian territory. The Defence Minister noted that at least two alerts had been issued in Tulcea County on November 13 following the strike.

He emphasized that the government remains vigilant against potential threats as drone activity continues to be a concern near the national border. The minister's statement underscores the ongoing efforts to secure maritime boundaries against unauthorized aerial incursions.

November 14 Fires Onboard Ships

Two additional commercial vessels were struck by drones on the evening of November 14 near the coast. The Romanian Defence Ministry confirmed that fires broke out aboard both ships as a direct result of these attacks.

News.ro reported the details of the second day of incidents, highlighting the escalation in violence against maritime traffic. No casualties were reported in these subsequent attacks, but the damage to the vessels remains under assessment.

The timing of these events, occurring on consecutive days in mid-November 2026, signals a targeted pattern against commercial shipping lanes in the Black Sea.

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NATO Member Security Concerns

Romania, as a NATO member state sharing a border with Ukraine along the Danube River, has maintained heightened surveillance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The Defence Ministry has repeatedly monitored drone activity near its territory in response to the broader conflict. These latest incidents underline the persistent risks facing maritime traffic in a region that serves as a critical route for global commercial shipping and Ukrainian exports.

Experts note that the Black Sea remains a volatile zone for international trade due to the ongoing war. The strikes on civilian and commercial vessels complicate logistics and increase insurance premiums for shipping companies operating in the area.

Implications For Maritime Trade

The safety of commercial vessels in the Black Sea is increasingly fragile following these November 2026 attacks. The destruction of cargo cranes and the ignition of fires on multiple ships disrupt supply chains.

Authorities continue to investigate the origin of the drones responsible for the strikes. The international community is watching closely as the conflict in Ukraine spills over into neighboring maritime territories, affecting global economic stability.