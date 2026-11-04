Drone that can travel faster than speed of sound to get power boost

Safran Power Units will supply engines enabling the Falcon to reach supersonic speeds at low and medium altitudes, while ensuring rapid deployment and recovery.

Safran Power Units' engines will enable the Falcon to reach supersonic speeds at low and medium altitudes. Falcon’s containerized design allows for easy transport and setup, while the pneumatic catapult launch system eliminates the need for a runway.

Falcon’s supersonic speed, aerodynamic design, and high maneuverability enable it to execute complex flight patterns. A new type of supersonic target drone is set to get a major boost with the help of turbojet engines. Texas-based Safran Power Units will supply its turbojet engines for the supersonic target drone.

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UVAD claims that as a multi-role platform, Falcon can serve as an introductory counter-hypersonic system and can be adapted for high-speed ISR, function as an interceptor, or operate alongside fighter jets as an attritable high-speed UAV. Safran Power Units’ engines will enable the Falcon to reach supersonic speeds at low and medium altitudes, while ensuring rapid deployment and recovery.

This level of performance allows for more frequent and cost-effective training sessions for air, naval, and missile defense operators, “We are particularly pleased to be entering into this partnership with Safran Power Units, a globally recognised expert in the field of high-performance and affordable turbojet engines,” said David Birkett, UVAD Technologies Inc. CEO.

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“Our two companies share a common vision for high-performance, affordable defence systems capable of addressing the challenges of the future, particularly those posed by supersonic threats. ”. Beyond today’s training needs, this partnership anticipates tomorrow’s challenges by offering armed forces an adaptable solution. With its modular architecture and autonomous flight system, Falcon embodies the shared ambition of Safran Power Units and UVAD to make advanced defense technology more accessible and adaptable to evolving operational environments.

This innovative system will notably allow a single operator to oversee multiple drones simultaneously, optimizing the efficiency and flexibility of training scenarios, as per the release.

“We are excited to start this partnership with UVAD to provide the propulsion system for their Falcon drone,” said Ghislaine Doukhan, Safran Power Units CEO. “The choice of our engines will make a significant contribution to the Falcon’s capabilities in terms of supersonic flight, robustness, and cost-effectiveness.

” Falcon’s supersonic speed, aerodynamic design, and high maneuverability enable it to execute complex flight patterns and evasive maneuvers, making it a powerful asset for both training scenarios and real-world operational deployments, according to the company. The drone is equipped with advanced autonomous flight systems, and the platform enables operators to control multiple units simultaneously, enhancing mission efficiency and reducing manpower requirements.

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UVAD also highlighted that Falcon’s containerized design allows for easy transport and setup, while the pneumatic catapult launch system eliminates the need for a runway, allowing for maximized mission flexibility in dynamic environments. The drone offers a speed of 1.6 Mach and payload capacity of 110 lbs. Falcon is an innovative, affordable, and reusable supersonic aerial target designed to support the increasingly sophisticated missile defence training required by the armed forces.

Modular radar-equipped 40mm naval gun brings containerized firepower against dronesPrabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.