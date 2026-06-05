Drone Strikes Hit St. Petersburg, Bringing War Home to Putin's Birthplace During Economic Forum

Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Saint Petersburg, setting an oil terminal ablaze and damaging a naval vessel, as President Putin attended an economic forum in the city. The strikes brought the war directly to the Russian leader's hometown, causing panic among residents and highlighting Ukraine's growing ability to hit deep inside Russia.

In more than four years of war, many Russians may have become seemingly immune to the devastation wrought by drone strikes , such as the one that hit Saint Petersburg in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ukrainian civilians are forced to endure such attacks daily, as are residents of Russian regions bordering the country that Moscow invaded. But Vladimir Putin's birthplace had seldom heard the ominous buzzing-like a flying lawnmower or a massive swarm of bees-before the deafening and often deadly explosions.

On Wednesday, Ukraine brought the war home to Russia while Putin staged his own grandiose version of the Davos World Economic Forum, the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, amid the historic spires of the city where he grew up. The city's oil terminal burst into flames, and a 120-million-pound naval corvette, the Boykiy, was torn apart at the nearby Kronstadt military base, which houses Russia's Baltic Fleet. Fires erupted across the city as infrastructure targets were hit.

The irony of the forum's slogan, "the pathway to a stable future," was not lost on its 20,000 delegates from over 130 countries, as a massive column of smoke from the blazing Saint Petersburg oil refinery-supplier of energy to Putin's war machine-hung over the city. It was a shocking humiliation for the president, who was scheduled to speak at the conference, and terrifying for residents





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Ukraine War Drone Strikes St. Petersburg Putin Economic Forum

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