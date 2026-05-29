Drone strikes apartment building in NATO member Romania as Russia attacks neighboring Ukraine

A drone entered Romanian airspace and struck an apartment building, causing an explosion and fire that injured multiple people, authorities said.

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: Iran talks enter most critical phase yet as US military remains on standbyActing AG Todd Blanche announces charges against Iranian-Iraqi national in terror caseFox News correspondent Stephanie Bennett reports on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming a drone attack on Russia that killed three people on ‘Fox Report. ’"A drone entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar systems as far as the Southern area of Galați municipality, and crashed onto the roof of a residential apartment building," the ministry said.

— has reported more than two dozen incidents involving Russian drones entering its airspace since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine. A fire burns on the roof of a 10-story block of flats after a drone crashed into the building, causing an explosion and injuring two people, near the border with Ukraine, in Galati, Romania. Friday’s incident marked the first time a drone struck a populated area in Romania, resulting in injuries.

Romania’s state news agency reported that a woman and her child were hospitalized with minor injuries, while two other people were treated at the scene for panic attacks. Following the incident, Romania requested additional anti-drone capabilities from NATO and described the drone’s flight path as a serious violation of international law, according to The Associated Press.emergency responseNEW ROMANIAN LAW MAY HAVE AVERTED NATO CLASH WITH RUSSIA AFTER BORDER STRIKES Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the United States and its allies to provide additional air defense systems as Russia intensifies drone and missile attacks.

The defense ministry said two F-16 fighter jets and a military helicopter were deployed to monitor the Russian attack. The pilots were authorized to shoot down any drones that posed a threat.said earlier this week that he was pressing the United States to provide additional Patriot air defense missiles to help counter Russian attacks. He warned that deliveries to Ukraine were falling dangerously short as the conflict with Iran strains U.S. military resources and stockpiles.

"I believe must act quicker. We are being very persistent," Zelenskyy told reporters during a visit to Sweden.





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