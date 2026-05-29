Drone Strike in Romania Wounds Two, Linked to Russian Attacks on Ukrainian Port

A drone strike damaged an apartment building in Galați, Romania, injuring two people. The incident occurred simultaneously with a Russian attack on the Ukrainian port city of Izmail across the border. Romania's defense ministry reported that Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace 28 times since attacks on Ukrainian Danube river ports began.

A drone wounded two people after it struck an apartment building in Romania and exploded, the same time Russia launched an attack on a nearby Ukrainian city, Romania ’s defense ministry said Friday.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” the Romanian defense ministry said. The drone hit the roof of a building of Galați, near the border with Ukraine, according to CNN affiliate Antena 3. Galati sits on the border of Ukraine in Romania’s far southeast.

Just across the border lies Izmail, ⁠home to the largest Ukrainian port on ‌the Danube ​River, and a frequent target of Russian attacks. Around the same time as the drone crashed into the apartment in Galati, Ukrainian authorities said the Izmail port area had come under Russian drone attack. Romania is both a member of NATO and the European Union.

NATO members have found themselves increasingly responding to Russian drones and missiles that have either entered their airspace or come down in their territory, ramping up tensions with Moscow. Russian drones have breached Romania’s airspace 28 times since Moscow began attacking Kyiv’s ports across the Danube river, Romania’s defence ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters.

In September 2025, Romania condemned Moscow’s “irresponsible actions” after alleging that a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace during an attack on neighboring Ukraine, prompting Bucharest to scramble fighter jets. This is a developing story and will be updated.





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