Drone Strike Damages Chernobyl Shelter Amid Ukraine War

An alleged Russian drone strike has caused significant damage to the protective shell covering the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, raising global concerns. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of terrorism, while the IAEA assures there is no immediate danger to radiation levels.

An alleged drone strike targeted the protective shell covering the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine early Friday, prompting accusations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against Russia . The International Atomic Energy Agency ( IAEA ) reported on X that during the night of Thursday, the IAEA team stationed at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion originating from the New Safe Confinement (NSC).

The NSC safeguards the remnants of the nuclear reactor that suffered a catastrophic explosion in Chernobyl in 1986 and was reportedly ignited after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) impacted the NSC roof. Zelenskyy stated that initial assessments indicate 'significant damage' to the shelter. Taking to X, Zelenskyy asserted that the incident occurred when a 'Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter.' Surveillance footage from his posts captures the moment the drone collides with the dome, triggering an explosion. 'The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire has been extinguished. As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored,' Zelenskyy added. 'According to initial assessments, the damage to the shelter is significant.' While the incident remains under investigation, Zelenskyy characterized the alleged attack as a terrorist act. 'This shelter was constructed by Ukraine in collaboration with other European and global nations, including America – all those dedicated to genuine security for humanity,' Zelenskyy stated in his post. 'The sole nation in the world that assaults such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war with utter disregard for the consequences is today's Russia. This constitutes a terrorist threat to the entire world. The shelter at the Chornobyl NPP was damaged by this drone.' Russia has denied any involvement. The IAEA reported that its fire safety personnel responded within minutes and there was no indication of a breach in the NSC's inner containment. The agency also stated that there were currently no casualties, but they are closely monitoring the situation. Radiation levels both inside and outside the facility remain normal and stable. This explosion occurs as world leaders convene in Munich, Germany, on Friday for the Munich Security Conference, where the future of Ukraine and its ongoing war with Russia will dominate the agenda





Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Drone Strike Russia Ukraine IAEA Zelenskyy Terrorism Radiation

