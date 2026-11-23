A photographer known as The Malibu Artist used his drone to alert a fisherman swimming near his boat about an approaching 10-11 foot great white shark off the coast of Southern California, preventing a potential danger.

Drone operator Carlos Gauna, who is known online as The Malibu Artist, spots a large great white shark approaching two fishermen and uses his drone to warn them of its presence.

| Image viaA photographer used his drone to warn a fisherman who had no idea that a large shark was menacingly closing in on him in the Californian coast. , spotted the shark swimming around a boat off the coast of Southern California. Adding to the danger, a man was swimming in the water beside the boat as the shark approached, while two live fish hung over the side of the vessel.

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Gauna quickly took action to warn the fisherman about the approaching shark. In an Instagram post, the photographer describes how the shark had come uncomfortably close to the man swimming beside the boat, prompting some panic.featuring some of Gauna’s most remarkable aerial footage of a shark, the photographer can be seen using his drone to alert the fisherman as the shark’s distinctive silhouette moves toward the vessel.

The man immediately climbs back aboard the boat after receiving the warning and the fisherman gratefully gives Gauna a thumbs-up to thank him.

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“This was one of the more interesting encounters I’ve filmed,” Gauna says in the YouTube video. “This fisherman was swimming next to his boat. I’m standing on a beach nearly two miles away and signal the man with the drone simply to let him know he was near a larger juvenile white shark. This is nearly a 10-11 foot shark, so definitely not small.

Gauna’s YouTube video also features some of his best aerial footage of great white sharks, showing the animals breaking through the water’s surface and swimming close to seemingly unsuspecting surfers and swimmers. However, Gauna emphasizes that a shark approaching a person or boat is not necessarily a sign of aggression or an indication that it intends to attack.

“A shark may circle, it may approach, it may investigate. But proximity doesn’t automatically mean aggression,” the drone photographer says in the video. According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, shark bites are extremely rare.

Nevertheless, authorities advise anyone entering the water to stay aware of their surroundings and pay attention to changing conditions.