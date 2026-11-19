A drone operator posted 12 minutes of footage from Mauricio Pochettino's first Manchester United training session at Carrington on YouTube, three days before United faces Liverpool at Anfield.

A drone operator filmed and posted online about 12 minutes of Mauricio Pochettino's first training session as Manchester United head coach. The footage was uploaded to a YouTube account called CC OVERVIEW and showed Pochettino speaking with players and working with them on the practice pitch at United's Carrington training ground on Thursday, three days before Sunday's match at Liverpool.

The person controlling the drone, who also appeared to provide live commentary over the video, said the flight was legal.

Also read Pochettino Confirms Departure from USMNT to Join Manchester United

Drone Operator Claims Legal Flight

"Let's get closer," he said before zooming in on the Argentine coach talking to several players formed in a huddle. "It is unrestricted airspace, meaning anyone can fly over it. The drone remained in line of sight at all times, it didn't fly over anyone or even near anyone so was a perfectly legal flight going by the [Civil Aviation Authority] rules that regulates drone usage," the individual wrote in a comment on the original video.

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"The drone is correctly labelled and I hold all the relevant licenses, public liability and insurance required," the post said. "As for leaking team news or tactics, it was half an hour into the manager's first training session. There are many media there so certainly won't be the only footage of training released.

" Signs placed around the area near the training ground prohibit the use of drones and threaten "prosecution" and being "subject to civil action" if anyone is "found operating a drone over this location. " Manchester United has not publicly commented on the incident, but the club closely guards its tactics in training. Sky News reported that Thursday's training had been closed to the media, though United does use drones to record its own sessions.

Authorities Warn Privacy Breaches

The Civil Aviation Authority's guidelines state that anyone who uses "these devices where people can expect privacy, such as inside their home or garden, you're likely to be breaking data protection laws.

" Pochettino replaced Michael Carrick, who was fired last week with United in 18th place, the relegation zone, after its worst start in 40 years. United sits fourth in the Premier League table before facing Liverpool at Anfield. Manchester United paid a significant sum to bring Pochettino to the club, including paying U.S. Soccer the $10 million buy clause in his contract with the United States national team.

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Pochettino called it an "opportunity and it's a privilege" to take charge at Manchester United in an interview with the club's internal media, adding there was no time to "waste time.

Pochettino Urges Ready For Anfield

" "We need to be ready to compete Sunday and now it's not to think to rest, it's not to think to sleep, it's not to think, it's to be ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield," he said. Pochettino's debut comes against a Liverpool side sitting fourth in the table, while United is in 18th and fighting to avoid a relegation battle.

The drone footage surfaced just three days before the match, raising concerns about whether United's preparations were compromised. The club has not said whether it will take action over the flight.