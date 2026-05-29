Drone hits Romania apartment block during Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine

The incident sparked a wave of alarm and condemnation from European powers and NATO.

A fire burns on the roof of a block of flats after a drone crashed into the building in Galati, Romania, in this image released on Friday.

A Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in Romania early Friday, injuring two people and setting the building ablaze, exactly the type of spillover fromAn unknown number of these drones crossed over into Romanian airspace, its government said.

“This incident represents a serious and irresponsible escalation by the Russian Federation,” Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu said in a statement, promising to respond to the “Romania will take the necessary diplomatic response measures regarding this serious violation of international law and of its airspace. ”NATO, of which Romania is a member, issued a swift response.

“We condemn Russia’s recklessness, and NATO will continue to strengthen our defenses against all threats, including drones,” NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said in a statement. Meanwhile European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia’s “war of aggression has crossed yet another line. ” Like most nights, Russia had fired hundreds of drones at Ukraine late Thursday, with the Ukrainian military saying it detected 232 drones and one Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile.

Of these, Ukraine shot down 217 drones, but 14 of them — as well as the ballistic missile — got through and hit targets in Ukraine, it said. In neighboring Romania, radar detected multiple drones crossing into its airspace during one of Russia’s nightly waves of attacks on Ukraine, Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

It scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter at 1:19 a.m. , with the aircraft having permission to shoot down the drones, it said. One of the drones hit the roof of an apartment building in Galați, a town on the river Danube that separates Romania and Ukraine. Images backed up official statements that this caused a fire on the roof, with two people injured and needing medical treatment.

What worries officials and experts so much about this type of incident is that — whether deliberate or not — it risks dragging other countries, and potentially NATO, into the war. The alliance is built on the principle of mutual defense. Article 5 of its founding document says that an attack on one member should be treated as an attack on all, and that allies should respond appropriately.

The implication has always been that NATO members, underwritten by the most powerful member, the U.S., would come to the defense of European allies under attack. Although President Donald Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on this idea during his two presidential terms.

“This must not become a new reality that we simply grow accustomed to,” said Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot called it “unacceptable and irresponsible. ” While Finish President Alexander Stubb accused Russia of “crossing another line in its war of aggression against Ukraine. ”





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