As Colombia prepares for a presidential election, dissident FARC factions are intensifying drone‑based assaults on villages in Cauca and Valle del Cauca, turning the vote into a referendum on President Petro's "total peace" policy. Candidates disagree on whether dialogue or military force should curb the surge in violence.

A motorcyclist weaved through the shattered remains of houses that were blown apart five months ago in Buenos Aires, Cauca, a rural district in southwestern Colombia .

The destruction was the work of dissident factions of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC, which have been using improvised explosive drones to terrorise villages along the Pacific coast. In the same region, a wooden sign erected by the same guerrilla splinter displays the faces of its leaders, a stark reminder that the conflict is not a relic of the past but an active, evolving threat.

In the nearby hamlet of Potrerito, residents like Gladys Marín live a day‑to‑day life marked by anxiety. Her home is only a few metres from the local police station, which has become a fortified outpost guarded by sand‑bag barriers and black fabric shelters designed to spot incoming drones.

"You have to stay alert to what is happening, because we live very close to the police station," Marín told reporters from her porch, noting that even a short walk to the polling station for the upcoming presidential election feels perilous. Further north in Robles, part of the Jamundí municipality, the streets leading to the police headquarters are littered with improvised barricades.

Residents recall the night in October when a cylinder bomb exploded, partially demolishing Eucaris Zamora’s house and forcing her to relocate. Today she watches the sky anxiously, hoping that the drones that have become a hallmark of the new guerrilla tactics will not appear overhead. Security officials, including Guillermo Londoño of the Valle del Cauca regional command, explain that the dissident groups have shifted from single‑drone strikes to coordinated "swarm‑style" attacks, deploying several modified drones simultaneously to maximise damage.

This change in methodology reflects a broader trend: since 2024, drone‑borne explosives have altered the dynamics of Colombia’s armed conflict, especially along the Venezuelan border, in northern Bolívar, and in the coastal southwest. The Defence Ministry recorded 333 drone attacks in 2025, a stark rise from just 61 the year before, and the army has already logged 107 incidents this year, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers.

The surge in drone violence is being linked to President Gustavo Petro’s controversial "total peace" initiative, which sought to negotiate with every armed group in an attempt to end one of the world’s longest‑running conflicts. Petro now admits that the plan has not succeeded in disarming illegal networks, and his policy of open dialogue has hardened after repeated attacks. Negotiations with some factions have been frozen, while others remain technically open.

The upcoming election on May 31 has turned into a de‑facto referendum on how to address the insurgency. Candidates are split: supporters of continued talks, such as Senator Iván Cepeda of Petro’s movement, argue that dialogue remains the best path to lasting peace, whereas hard‑liners like Senator Paloma Valencia of the opposition Democratic Center and former mayor Abelardo de la Espriella advocate a return to intensified military pressure.

Elizabeth Dickinson, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, warns that a right‑wing victory could push the armed groups toward even harsher terror tactics, as they would retaliate against increased security operations with more indiscriminate attacks, creating a vicious cycle of violence





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Colombia FARC Dissidents Drone Attacks Presidential Election Peace Negotiations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stunning Trump-era Legal Settlement Fueled by Skilled Corruption & Rewarded LoyalistsA detailed analysis of Donald Trump's $1.8 billion ‘anti-weaponization’ settlement fund, highlighting how it protects the Trump family and rewards loyalists while displaying legal corruption and enshrining Trumpian language in official government documents.

Read more »

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemns Ukrainian drone strikeRussian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the Ukrainian drone strike on a college dormitory building in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, stating that the attack was a ‘crime’ that warrants retaliation. The death toll has risen to six, while 15 people remain missing, according to the local health minister. Russian troops attacked nearly three unidentified targets in southern Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday(May 17, 2026), and later in the night, targeting 11 Russian supply depots in the outskirts of live Kiev. Many civilians were killed in the attacks, and several others were injured, Ukrainian military officials said. The strikes were deemed authenticity by the US military.

Read more »

LA Fleet Week drone shows in San Pedro, Wilmington to celebrate nation’s birthdayThe shows, featuring 250 drones and sponsored by the Port of Los Angeles, will be dedicated to the U.S.’s 250th birthday celebration.

Read more »

Fueled by faith, some U.S. Muslims embark on Hajj against a backdrop of regional tensionsU.S. Muslim pilgrims have been preparing for this year's Hajj against the backdrop of a tenuous ceasefire, tensions and uncertainty in the Iran war.

Read more »