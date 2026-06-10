Drone footage shows French patrols handing out life jackets while ignoring overloaded Channel boat, two migrants sentenced

Court testimony revealed a French vessel offering only a few life jackets to a packed inflatable crossing the Channel, as pilots Alnour Ali and Mohammad Tajik received two‑year prison terms for endangering lives at sea.

A dramatic drone recording presented in Canterbury Crown Court has sparked fresh outrage over the handling of migrants crossing the English Channel. The footage shows a French patrol vessel calmly pulling up alongside an inflatable dinghy that was packed with more than seventy people, most of them crammed into a narrow, nine‑metre‑by‑three‑metre craft that was ill‑suited for the open‑water journey.

Instead of steering the overloaded boat to safety, the French crew merely tossed a handful of bright orange life jackets to those who could reach them, then moved on. The incident, which took place on 9 April, was cited by the prosecutor as evidence that French authorities are neglecting the terms of a recently signed Anglo‑French agreement intended to curb illegal crossings.

The court heard that the inflatable was being piloted by 26‑year‑old Alnour Mohamed Ali, a Sudanese asylum seeker, and that the same vessel had been intercepted by the UK Border Force after it left French waters. Ali admitted endangering lives at sea and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

A second defendant, 32‑year‑old Afghan national Mohammad Tajik, received a two‑year term for a similar offence after he confessed to steering another overcrowded inflatable from France to the UK in January. Both men will likely face deportation after serving their sentences.

The judge, His Honour Simon James, described the sentences as a necessary deterrent, noting that public concern over the surge in small‑boat crossings had grown dramatically and that the inherent dangers of navigating one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in such an unfit vessel were self‑evident. The case arrives against the backdrop of a three‑year financial pact sealed by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in April, under which the UK will provide £662 million to France to fund enhanced beach patrols and enforcement operations.

Of that sum, £501 million is earmarked for five French police units, with a further £160 million contingent on the success of new tactics aimed at reducing the number of arrivals. Critics argue that the visual evidence from the drone undermines the spirit of the agreement, suggesting that French forces are more inclined to observe than to intervene when boats become dangerously overloaded.

The prosecutor highlighted additional safety deficiencies on the vessels, such as missing flares, paddles, lights and puncture‑repair kits, and engines that were inadequate for the crossing. While no fatalities occurred on either of the two voyages, the court affirmed that the risk of capsizing or flooding was extremely high, reinforcing the view that these journeys are tantamount to a gamble with life itself. The personal histories of the convicted men add another layer to the story.

Tajik fled Afghanistan after his father and brother were executed by the Taliban for refusing to poison soldiers, and his earlier asylum claim in Greece had been rejected before he arrived in the United Kingdom. Ali, meanwhile, left Sudan seeking safety and a better future, only to become entangled in a perilous migration route that has claimed numerous lives in recent years.

Their sentences, the court ruled, must send a clear message that dangerous small‑boat crossings will not be tolerated, even as governments on both sides of the Channel continue to grapple with the humanitarian, legal and political challenges that these crossings engender





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