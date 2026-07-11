Russia Hits Kyiv With 208 Weapons Before Abu Dhabi Talks; 6 Dead as Zelensky Warns of North Korean Missiles

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other regions, killing six and wounding nine, as Ukraine and Russia prepare for US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine struck back at a Russian oil refinery, and the death toll from a strike on an aid center rose to 55.

Russia launched a devastating overnight barrage against Ukraine on Saturday, killing six people and wounding at least nine others in a massive assault that struck Kyiv and multiple other regions. The attack involved 36 ballistic missiles and 172 Shahed-type drones, demonstrating a significant escalation in intensity just days before critical peace talks are scheduled to begin in Abu Dhabi. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that only four of the incoming ballistic missiles were intercepted due to a critical shortage of Patriot defense systems.

The strikes severely damaged critical infrastructure across the capital, including homes, businesses, and the 816-meter Northern Bridge, which serves as a vital artery connecting Kyiv to residential areas on the east bank of the Dnipro River. The bridge closure triggered immediate disruptions, leading to widespread power and water outages that plunged millions into darkness and cold. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the energy situation as extremely difficult, noting that the attacks had severely compromised the city's heating and water supply systems.

Also read Russia Strikes Kyiv Energy Infrastructure Wounding Five and Damaging Northern Bridge

Zelensky accused Moscow of intensifying these attacks to pressure Ukraine ahead of the upcoming negotiations, describing Russia's approach to diplomacy as a form of aggression. He highlighted preliminary findings that Russia utilized North Korean-made ballistic missiles to target the country's energy facilities, signaling a deepening military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. The Ukrainian leader urged the United States and its allies to increase support and impose stricter sanctions to counter this escalating threat.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported that the missile strikes damaged networks carrying electricity from nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions. The outages were most severe in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, compounding the existing hardships caused by scheduled rolling blackouts. Despite the severity of the damage, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko later confirmed that repairs were underway and that water pressure had been stabilized, though the energy crisis remains acute.

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In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, recovery operations continued for a sixth day in the village of Komyshuvakha following a horrific strike on a former school and nearby shelter. Emergency services recovered nine additional bodies in the last twenty-four hours, bringing the total death toll from that attack to fifty-five. Dozens of residents remain missing, with families like that of seventy-two-year-old Mykola Krasnov waiting in agonizing uncertainty for news of their loved ones.

Ukraine responded to the assaults by striking the Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia, a key facility managed by state-owned Rosneft with a processing capacity of 140,000 barrels per day. The attack triggered major fires and damaged production infrastructure vital to the Russian military's fuel supply. Russian officials reported that the strike also damaged commercial warehouses and production sites in the Oryol region, while a drone attack in the Belgorod region killed one person in the town of Grayvoron.

The diplomatic landscape remains tense as negotiators from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States prepare to meet in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. This marks the fourth round of talks brokered by the Trump administration, following a previous attempt in Geneva that was disrupted by shifting geopolitical focuses. Russia's delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, met with President Vladimir Putin to discuss strategy, while the US team is led by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Tensions are further compounded by President Trump's proposed security framework for Europe, which has raised concerns in Kyiv about the future of Ukrainian sovereignty. Zelensky warned against allowing Moscow a say in the continent's security architecture while its forces continue to attack Ukrainian civilians. Western governments are seeking a new formula to break the impasse, acknowledging that unresolved territorial and security questions remain the primary obstacles to a lasting peace agreement.