There are unconfirmed reports of an overnight drone attack on the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.

Drone alerts were heard over Kaliningrad overnight amid unconfirmed reports the Russian exclave was struck by Ukrainian drones for the first time since the ongoing war began in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently warned that an attack on Russia's Baltic fleet base would result in an 'any means necessary' defence of the territory, seen as a veiled nuclear threat. Kaliningrad governor Alexei Bezprozvannykh said a “suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania” sparked the alert around 105 miles northeast of Baltiysk.

Also read Russian cargo ship bursts into flames after suspected Ukrainian drone strike in Baltic Sea

Ukrainian publication The Kyiv Post said a drone strike on Kaliningrad had taken place citing Exilenova+, an open-source intelligence channel, which published what it said was video of smoke rising from the ground after a hit. Videos have been shared on social media purporting to show air defense fire over Kaliningrad overnight, though Newsweek hasn’t independently verified their authenticity. Russian authorities had not reported any casualties or damage from the incident as of Sunday morning.

In a statement on X Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said he “categorically rejects false claims circulating on social media” alleging Lithuanian involvement “in the drone attack against the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. ” He added: “The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case.

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” Kaliningrad is a 5,840 square mile Russian exclave situated between NATO countries Poland and Lithuania, and the Baltic Sea. Baltiysk, a port in Kaliningrad, is a major base for Russia’s Baltic Fleet and the only Russian port in the Baltic to remain ice free year-round.

Speaking at the Valdai foreign policy forum at the beginning of October President Putin pledged to use “all arms at the disposal of our country” to defend Kaliningrad, in what was widely seen as a reference to nuclear weapons. Drone alerts were heard over Kaliningrad overnight amid unconfirmed reports the Russian exclave was struck by Ukrainian drones for the first time since the ongoing war began in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently warned that an attack on Russia's Baltic fleet base would result in an 'any means necessary' defence of the territory, seen as a veiled nuclear threat. Kaliningrad governor Alexei Bezprozvannykh said a “suspicious object coming from the direction of Lithuania” sparked the alert around 105 miles northeast of Baltiysk.a drone strike on Kaliningrad had taken place citing Exilenova+, an open-source intelligence channel, which published what it said was video of smoke rising from the ground after a hit.

Russian authorities had not reported any casualties or damage from the incident as of Sunday morning. In a statement on X Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said he “categorically rejects false claims circulating on social media” alleging Lithuanian involvement “in the drone attack against the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation. ” He added: “The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in the Russian Federation, including in the present case.

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” Kaliningrad is a 5,840 square mile Russian exclave situated between NATO countries Poland and Lithuania, and the Baltic Sea. Baltiysk, a port in Kaliningrad, is a major base for Russia’s Baltic Fleet and the only Russian port in the Baltic to remain ice free year-round.