Driving the Vote for Equality Tour Continues Across the Country

The tour, inspired by the suffragists' original 'Golden Flyer,' brings together activists, organizers, and local leaders to discuss the ongoing fight for constitutional equality and a more inclusive democracy in communities facing attacks on voting rights, bodily autonomy, and democracy itself.

More than a century after suffragists Nell Richardson and Alice Burke launched their 1916 cross-country campaign for women’s voting rights in the original 'Golden Flyer,' the modern 'Driving the Vote for Equality' tour continues carrying the fight for constitutional equality across the country—this time through communities confronting attacks on voting rights , bodily autonomy , and democracy itself.

As the Golden Flyer II traveled through Arizona and California, organizers, activists, and local leaders reflected on what it means to fight for equality in places shaped by migration, labor struggles, border politics, climate pressures, and widening political divides. Each stop revealed a different front in the ongoing struggle for the Equal Rights Amendment and a more inclusive democracy





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Equal Rights Amendment Driving The Vote For Equality Tour Golden Flyer II Arizona California Migration Labor Struggles Border Politics Climate Pressures Widening Political Divides Activists Local Leaders Suffragists Voting Rights Bodily Autonomy Democracy Constitutional Equality Migration Labor Struggles Border Politics Climate Pressures Widening Political Divides Activists Local Leaders Suffragists Voting Rights Bodily Autonomy Democracy Constitutional Equality

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