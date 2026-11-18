With the Super El Nino bringing higher temperatures, increased precipitation, and unpredictable weather extremes to North America from December through April, drivers are urged to exercise caution. This article outlines essential safety measures for navigating heavy rain, avoiding hydroplaning, and protecting vehicles during severe storms.

thanks to the Super El Niño that’s altering weather patterns across North America. Higher temperatures, increased precipitation and storms, and unpredictable weather extremes will likely be the order of the day from December until at least April, which means drivers will need to take more care of their cars out on the road and at home.

If you happen to find yourself in a storm’s path—or run into unexpected conditions in the middle of a drive—stay calm and don’t panic. There are steps you can take to get through the worst of the bad weather on the road and make it home safely . The safest possible thing you can do when dealing with extreme weather is to stay home.

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Sometimes, however, you might not have a choice. If you’re caught in heavy rain or whiteout conditions, there are some driving tips to keep in mind that can mitigate the challenges you’ll face. High-intensity rainstorms generated by atmospheric disturbances like El Niño are most dangerous due to the volume of water they can drop in a very short period. This often overpowers drainage systems, even on well-maintained roads, and creates two hazards that drivers aren’t always used to dealing with.

The first is an increased risk of hydroplaning due to water accumulating on asphalt more quickly than gravity can pull it off to the shoulder. If you notice more standing water than the normal puddles on the road, the first thing to do is reduce speed. Driving slower increases the amount of time you have to react to any traction loss and lowers the chances of sliding over the water’s surface.

It further reduces stopping distances, which can be vital should other drivers wipe out in front of you. All the above becomes especially important if the tires you’re driving on are worn down or in need of replacement. If the tread blocks can’t wick away water quickly enough, your chances of hydroplaning increase significantly.

The second El Niño danger is posed by flash flooding, whether it’s from an abundance of rainfall or a storm surge from a major weather system lurking just offshore. It’s important to understand that a flooded roadway doesn’t have to be all that deep to put you in danger: Even just 12 inches of flowing water is enough to destabilize and sweep away a smaller compact automobile .

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Double those inches, and you’re at risk no matter what you’re driving. Compounding the issue is that it can be incredibly difficult to tell how deep a flooded stretch of street is just by looking at it. Three inches of water is virtually impossible to distinguish from a foot and a half, especially at night. Even if you think the water might be shallow enough to cross safely, invisible hazards still lurk.

Floodwaters are often filled with debris that you can easily drive into and get snagged on—or that can damage your vehicle—because they can’t be seen beneath the surface. Then there’s the risk of water being hoovered up your engine’s air intake, which can lead to a condition called hydrolock that will stall your engine and potentially damage it beyond repair .

Even if you manage to avoid choking your engine on water, it could still seep in past your floorboards and a do a number on your vehicle’s wiring . By now, we should have convinced you that trying to make your way across a water-covered road just isn’t worth it.

The best decision you can make when a big storm throws a stretch of standing water in your path is to turn around and find another way home. If you’re cut off completely, look for the highest ground you can safely access and park there until the waters recede, or until emergency personnel can evacuate you.

Serious snowfall can be a danger while driving, but freezing temperatures can also put you in a bad situation if you end up stranded due to too much white stuff. This means our advice for dealing with a blizzard is split into two distinct categories.

If you’re on the road when a snow squall hits, many of the same recommendations we made for dealing with hardcore rainfall also apply: Slowing down has the same effect of giving you more slack when it comes to response times while also improving your traction as snow begins to accumulate on the pavement. At the same time as you reduce your speed, you should take care to use gentle steering inputs and avoid mashing the gas or the brake pedal, which will keep your vehicle from becoming unsettled and potentially start to skid or slide.

Visibility is another big concern in a blizzard—they don’t call them whiteout conditions for nothing. If you can’t see the road ahead because of blowing snow, you absolutely must stop in a safe location and wait out the storm. This means pulling out of your lane as far as possible so as not to become an obstacle to other motorists who likely won’t see you in time. If possible, pull off the road entirely in a safe parking area.

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Put your hazard lights on, keep the engine running to stay warm, and wait out the storm until you can get underway again. This leads us to the second half of dealing with a Super El Niño blizzard. There’s a chance you might end up snowed in as the result of an unexpected snowfall.

If this happens, you’ll be in a much safer situation if you’ve prepared your vehicle beforehand by including a small winter survival kit in the trunk or cargo area. This kit should include a warm blanket, a flashlight, water bottles, and some snacks .

A small shovel or digging tool , road flares and jumper cables , and a snow brush are also recommended. A power bank that can top up your phone’s battery so you can communicate with a towing service or first responders is also a good idea.

With unpredictable weather a near certainty this coming winter, having this kind of gear in your car before disaster strikes can be the difference between an uncomfortable night and a life-threatening experience. Floods, storms, and blizzards don’t just threaten drivers on the road—they also take aim at cars when they’re parked. The looming Super El Niño threat means re-evaluating your plans for vehicle storage during the winter season.

If you rely on an unprotected driveway, your car or truck is likely vulnerable to perils like falling branches, hail, or flying debris, all of which commonly occur during a heavy storm. If parking under an awning, car port, or in a garage isn’t an option, then a thick car cover can provide some level of protection from these kinds of impacts. Just because there’s a roof overhead doesn’t mean your vehicle is completely safe, either.

Strong winds and heavy snow can wreak havoc with any structure surrounding a car, especially temporary garages used during the winter months whose PVC and tube-steel construction might not be able to resist the weight and stress of a storm. If a blizzard is on the horizon, you may want to back your car out of any portable garages until the danger passes.

Finally, when it comes to encroaching floodwaters, your vehicle protection options are fairly limited. Although some car capsule-type covers completely encase a vehicle and offer at least some resistance to standing water, your best option should you live in an area prone to floods is to get your car somewhere with enough elevation to ride out the storm. It’s probably not a bad idea to make sure you’re in it, too, if the flood predictions look dire.

In addition to keeping the shiny side up at track days, you can find him creating comic books, hosting podcasts, and reading the oil stains on his garage floor like tea leaves.