Driving Lessons Booking Tests for Students Banned Amid Long Waits and Scams

The new rules are aimed at slashing the huge backlogs and making the system fairer. Driving instructors have been banned from booking tests for their students, and learners will be able to book and manage their tests. The decision aims to clamp down on businesses that resell tests at inflated prices and make the process smoother for learners.

Driving instructors have been banned from booking tests for their students as learners face lengthy 22 week waits for appointments, amid concerns over enormous backlogs and reports some were being charged double for earlier tests by unofficial brokers.

Average wait times have skyrocketed since the Covid pandemic, where learners were waiting an average of just five weeks for their practical tests. It is hoped the new rules will make it harder for people to profit by using automated programmes, known as bots, that quickly book available slots and resell them at a higher price.

Tests have a standard fee of £62, but a National Audit Office (NAO) report published in December found learners were paying up to £500 to book a slot on the black market





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Driving Instructor Driving Tests Bots Long Waits Scams Black Market Long Waiting Times

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Driving Lessons Booking Tests for Students Banned Amid Long Waits and ScamsThe new rules are aimed at slashing the huge backlogs and making the system fairer. Driving instructors have been banned from booking tests for their students, and learners will be able to book and manage their tests. The decision aims to clamp down on businesses that resell tests at inflated prices and make the process smoother for learners.

Read more »