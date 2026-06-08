Driving HWA's recreated Merc 190E 2.5-16 – has a legend been reborn?

The Mercedes 190E was a sensible saloon and the starting point for the wild 2.5-16. Now, 35 years on, it's reborn as a monster...

► How does it compare to an original? At first sight it looks like an exact copy of the real thing, but then you get closer and compare it to the car it’s parked next to, an original Mercedes 190E 2.5-16.

The newis wider, longer and taller – and much meaner looking. The fixed rear wing and the flared wheelarches nod to the dramatic originals, but the all-black grille, the piercing four-dot matrix headlamps, the eye-catching double-bar LED tail lights and the larger rims give the 2026 Evo a more modern touch. Beneath the skin, these two saloons could not be more different.

While the 1990 model is fitted with a naturally-aspirated 232bhp 2.3-litre four, the legacy version comes equipped with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 rated at 444bhp in basic trim. Click here to add CAR Magazine as a preferred source on GoogleThe new Evo is a hardcore luxury four-seater limited to 100 pieces. Hardcore because it has been engineered from scratch for minimum weight and maximum performance .

Luxury because it features all the mod cons like sat-nav, leather seats, climate control, power everything, sound system and fully digital instruments. It’s not a Mercedes. It’s not an AMG. If it wore a badge, that would say HWA.

Who? If you’ve heard of them, it’s because of their long and fruitful relationship with AMG, working on various projects together preparing racecars including the awesome CLK DTM car from 2004. And now, a road car. The day we drove the seventh and final prototype, a customer signed the contract for car number 83, so you’d better hurry up.

An official UK importer for this and future HWA products will be appointed in due course. Our first drive in the Evo is in convoy with a privately owned 2.5-16 Evo II, which is a wonderful time capsule but dynamically an agent from the Dark Ages. In the 190E you turn the ignition key; in the Evo you hit a button next to the gearlever.

The Evo comes with a modified 3.0-litre AMG engine dubbed P860 that’s good for 444bhp and 406lb ft, but nine out of 10 customers are opting for the Affalterbach package, which boosts the output to 494bhp and 443lb ft. While the five-speed dogleg transmission fitted to the 2.5-16 was attached directly to the engine, the Evo’s six-speed manual is of the transaxle type.

HWA tech chief Gordian von Schöning says this layout is fundamental to the perfect 50:50 weight distribution – ‘which makes all the difference in terms of handling, grip, stability and playfulness. ’ Shod with winter tyres due to temperatures close to freezing, the test car is both eminently chuckable yet absolutely benign.

Compared to the late-’80s/early-’90s 2.5-16, it roams a different orbit dynamically – and so it should, as this is predominantly a brand new car, except for a few leftover components and the chassis number from the donor car. The roads around Affalterbach are too busy to let it all hang out, but once you’ve pushed on through the industrial belt heading east the hilly countryside of the Black Forest hinterland opens up and it’s time to shift down a gear or two.

Sadly, this isn’t a slow but effortless three-finger job like in the car that inspired it version. True, the Dana Graziano six-speeder fitted to the Evo follows the familiar H-pattern and it is eagerly spaced, but unless you put your mind to it, second engages reluctantly, and the shift movements could be more precise and less ambiguous. The steering, on the other hand, is a gem.

Hydraulically operated, and with no master chip constantly tweaking the calibration, it’s swift, accurate and responsive, boosting your confidence. Its only downside is the overly generous turning circle, which compromises the manouevrability in town. Unlike the rough, rock-hard and raucous Mercedes-AMG C63, the almost equally quick Evo oozes a level of compliance and ride comfort seldom found in a vehicle that performs equally well as daily driver and weekend track tool.

Our test car’s new double-wishbone coilover suspension has extra-cost adaptive DDC dampers. The three different set-ups – labelled Comfort, Sport and Track – liaise diligently with the throttle action and the stability control. While the chassis was developed with KW, Bosch software masterminds the engine management and the driving dynamics. Even though the structurally supportive carbonfibre body panels pay homage to the Cosworth-engined 190E, the monocoque beneath the familiar silhouette bears no resemblance to the original.

Steel subframes were designed to cradle the bigger engine and the outsourced transmission, a dedicated rollcage protects the occupants, optional carbon-ceramic brakes by Brembo can further boost the stopping power, larger wheels and tyres bring superb roadholding and traction. The Evo is only about 50kg heavier than the sportiest W201 , but the torsional rigidity has doubled.

Back to base for a quick lunch and a few words from HWA CEO Martin Marx. Where does HWA stand after 27 years of cooperation between AMG and HWA came to an end last year? After all, their histories could hardly be more closely linked; the same person who gave AMG its A, former Mercedes engineer Hans-Werner Aufrecht, gave his whole name to Merc’s official racing team, established shortly after AMG was absorbed into the mothership. And now?

‘Now we are open for new partnerships and will broaden our activities beyond customer racing, with projects spanning high-level motorsport engineering, vehicle development and road-car programmes,’ says Marx. ‘The partnership with Apollo and the De Tomaso P72 were first steps in this direction, but there is much more to come. ’ The plan is to build 50 Evos a year through to the end of 2027.

‘Since we have capacity for twice as many units, you may see a new name pop up in the not too distant future. ’ He describes HWA as a ‘360º engineering powerhouse’ that can provide the A to Z of motorsport services in all categories. To show off HWA’s talents, the Evo will take part in this year’s Nürburgring 24-hour race .

Free to roam the entire workshop, we take a closer look at the first customer cars in various stages of completion. Although the final assembly is done in-house, key sub-modules are provided by specialist suppliers. Holzer Motorsport builds the platform, the propshaft comes from GKN, the wheels are sourced from Proline. HWA bought the Evo’s base engine, the versatile M276, in bulk from excess AMG stock at a discount.

‘It’s a very reliable powerplant even in dramatically modified form,’ says von Schöning. He adds: ‘Unlike AMG’s “one man, one engine” credo, we believe in the “four eyes” principle, which puts two people in charge of completing one powerplant. ’ After all, the transformation is a complex job. The dry-sump lubrication and the cooling system have to be totally re-engineered, the pistons and the turbochargers are all-new, and the auxiliary equipment is all tailor-made.

And what about 2028 and beyond, when HWA needs new work and fresh projects to keep the 300 employees occupied?

‘Under the wings of AMG, we typically operated with single-digit margins. Now the company is independent, more profitable opportunities beckon, but without a firm back-up motorsport commitment any high-risk programme is a no-go,’ says the CTO.

‘Although we are talking to several potential clients, including AMG, we must first and foremost convert our own ideas into solid business cases. ’ What’s the next car after the Evo?

‘If all goes according to plan, we are going to revive the legendary Hammer from the late 1980s. ’ At the time the Hammer – based on the larger W124, with a 5.0-litre V8 fitted – was only available as saloon and coupe; HWA is tempted to offer an estate. But HWA doesn’t want to be always looking backwards.

‘We must come up with fresh concepts and breakthrough products. That’s why our new platform is fully flexible dimensionally and as far as the ability to accommodate different body styles is concerned. ’ He speculates about a possible modular engine family: V8, V12, maybe even a V10.

‘And why not also build the matching carbonfibre body structure here in Affalterbach? An autoclave is already on order. ’ Inspired by so much optimism, we hit the road again, this time leaving the 190E 2.5-16 behind. The original bahnstormer evokes fond memories, but in today’s context it is embarassingly slow, the steering feels vague, body control is a lost cause, the brakes are mere declarations of intent and the under-tyred chassis is all over the place all the time.

Thanks, but no thanks. The Evo is a totally different animal – sharp but not aggressive, composed but never passive, firmly planted but not disinclined to waltz. Although the pre-production revcounter is redlined at 5500rpm, the spec sheet suggests a peak engine speed of 6400rpm, and you need to keep P860 spinning to make it shine. Up to 3000rpm, the V6 – born across the road from HWA – will happily hum along smoothly and quietly in leave-me-alone cruising mode.

There is enough grunt on tap when you floor the throttle, but the torque mountain plateaus between 4000 and 5500rpm, and the epic eruption zone spans 3500 to 6000rpm. It’s a wonderfully willing and malleable partner, always keen but never reckless. There is a lot of potential in this trick chassis, and even the 494bhp version of the V6 merely the scratches the surface of it.

The Evo is nearly as quick as the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, but it seats four and has magic-carpet ride. The HAW’s handling is much creamier yet no less rewarding, and the trade-off in terms of grip, traction and roadholding does not disturb us nearly as much as that insane price tag: in Germany it starts at €850,000. HWA has been certified as a small-volume manufacturer, which allows it to duck out of the driver-assistance systems mandatory for bigger manufactures.

This is sheer bliss for the driver who can enjoy the ride undisturbed by beeps, tugs, vibrations, brake intervention and warning lights. To certify the car for key markets like North America, the original chassis number cut out of a wrecked 190E was one of two key prerequisites for a restomod registration. The other was a comprehensive crash test, which the Evo passed with aplomb. There’s a long list of extras available.

You can specify a kit for a higher top speed; a carbon package comprising bonnet, roof, bootlid and all drag-cutting elements; and the drivetrain and chassis upgrade featuring larger wheels, a bigger 75-litre tank, a sports exhaust and a front axle lift. Ticking all the boxes, together with your choice of colour and trim, will likely result in a seven-figure sticker price including tax. Expensive by any measure.

But it is a remarkable car, blending hardcore genes with creature comforts not normally found in this performance bracket. Unlike rival back-road weapons, which are always hard work and constantly on the edge, this reimagined icon makes high speed and the extreme limits of adhesion almost casually accessible. No nasty surprises here, no lift-off heart attacks even in Track mode, no squirming lane changes, no zig-zag instabilities on poor surfaces.

As a user-friendly and astonishingly comfortable stealth performance package full of punch, poise and panache, the new Evo is a remarkably accomplished first effort.





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