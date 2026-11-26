'Drives Me Crazy': 38 Things Men Do That Make Women Weak In The Knees Without Even Realizing It, And I'm Begging Every Guy To Read This
'...I remember thinking, 'I found a real man.''
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It's funny how a man can spend hours trying to look attractive, only for a woman to lose her mind over something he does without even thinking about it. I swear, sometimes a man will do the most mundane thing, and I'll just sit there wondering why I found that so ridiculously attractive. So, when someone on Reddit asked,So, here are 38 things men do that women secretly find ridiculously attractive. Gentlemen, you might want to take notes.
"I’ve never told my husband this, but during our first conversation, I joked that he was giving 'big dick energy,' and he immediately corrected me, saying, 'Oh, no, no… small dick. Medium on a good day, when I wake up.
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