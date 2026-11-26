'...I remember thinking, 'I found a real man.''

I work as a Writer at BuzzFeed, creating and curating quizzes, listicles, and articles that cover everything from pop culture chaos to food trends I immediately want to try and fashion moments I can’t stop talking about.

It's funny how a man can spend hours trying to look attractive, only for a woman to lose her mind over something he does without even thinking about it. I swear, sometimes a man will do the most mundane thing, and I'll just sit there wondering why I found that so ridiculously attractive. So, when someone on Reddit asked,So, here are 38 things men do that women secretly find ridiculously attractive. Gentlemen, you might want to take notes.

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"I’ve never told my husband this, but during our first conversation, I joked that he was giving 'big dick energy,' and he immediately corrected me, saying, 'Oh, no, no… small dick. Medium on a good day, when I wake up.