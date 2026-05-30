Drivers seek answers after contaminated fuel at Spring Branch gas station

Multiple drivers say they are still looking for answers weeks after after filling up with contaminated fuel at the same gas station in Spring Branch that they say damaged their vehicles.

Multiple drivers say they are still looking for answers after filling up with contaminated fuel at the same gas station in Spring Branch that they say damaged their vehicles.

FOX 26 spoke to those drivers, a clerk at that gas station, and an expert for legal advice. Multiple drivers are looking for answers after they say they filled up with contaminated fuel at the Circle K along Long Point Road. They're dealing with major car trouble and expensive repairs. They say they're frustrated by the lack of answers from the gas station.

James Gill said he filled up his truck at Circle K and was told by a mechanic that water was found in the fuel.

"They pulled out the gas and said there was water in it. The bill could be more than $500. I just hope someone pays for the damage. When it first happened, I thought it was a big company.

It shouldn't be this difficult, but then I can't get ahold of anybody," Gill said. Jack Tillett said he spent about $12 on gas at the station and made it only about a mile down the road before his vehicle stopped running.

"My motor needs to be replaced. The bill is about $5,000. What kind of business doesn't return your calls? I can't work.

I can't drive for Uber. I'm done," Tillett said. When FOX 26 visited the Circle K last week, a store clerk said water was in the gas and that four to six customers were affected. The clerk said the issue had been resolved and that the company was working on possible reimbursements for affected customers.

FOX 26 later returned to the store for an update. The clerk said they are working with the insurance company about the claims. The gas station is independently owned and operated. FOX 26 also spoke with attorney Chris Tritico about what drivers should do if they suspect contaminated fuel damaged their vehicles.

Tritico said drivers should have their vehicles inspected by a mechanic and obtain documentation showing the damage was caused by contaminated fuel. He said that information can help determine who may be responsible for repair costs and can also be useful if a driver chooses to file an insurance claim while pursuing reimbursement. FOX 26 reached out to Circle K's corporate office about this situation and are still waiting to hear back.





FOX26Houston / 🏆 448. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tx Houston Spring Branch News Top Stories

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Uganda closes border with Congo amid Ebola surge; multiple global news updatesUganda closes its border with Congo due to a surge in suspected cases of a rare Ebola type. Other headlines include a Washington paper mill tank rupture with 9 missing, a U.S. military strike against Iran, a bipartisan bill on college sports, upcoming affordable 2026 cars, a viral animal identity trend in Argentina, legal personhood for an Asian elephant, heart health risks for night owls, Bolivia protests, research barriers on psychiatric records, Google's AI advances, gardening myths debunked, a historic Vatican apology for slavery, alarming suicide rates at ICE centers, and a push in Brazil to end the six-day workweek.

Read more »

Victoria Beckham Pre-spring 2027: Life on the MoveVictoria Beckham Pre-Spring 2027 ready-to-wear runway, fashion show & collection review. Inspired by the life and photography of Lee Miller, the collection balanced sensuality with practicality.

Read more »

Drivers be warned: Multiple major road closures this weekend in the Seattle areaIt's not going to be easy to get around this weekend. Three construction projects will be getting in your way.

Read more »

Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Joseph, Branch, LaPorta, ArnoldDetroit Lions head coach provides injury updates on key Lions defenders, tight end.

Read more »