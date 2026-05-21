Drivers left with ruined Teslas after London's Heathrow car flooded: Terrifying footage emerges

The news describes the horrifying experience of Stuart Ingleby, a driver whose Tesla was flooded and damaged in the Heathrow car park flood. After receiving alerts indicating the car had been breached, he realized his Tesla was submerged in water and had to contact his insurance company. The incident happened during a heavy rain event that caused localized flooding.

A driver whose car was destroyed in the floods at Heathrow car park has described the horror of seeing his Tesla go berserk while on holiday, then informing the company from America.

Stuart Ingleby, 40, was in the States when he received a notification that his Tesla's alarm had gone off last Wednesday. When it then said all the doors were open but was still in the same spot he left it in at the airport, the Global Sales Manager realized something had gone wrong. When he checked the cameras, he was shocked to see that his car was submerged in water.

Footage shared last week revealed a Heathrow car park and an adjacent road covered in floodwaters due to a 'localized water issue', which was fixed the same day. Mr. Ingleby, from Kettering in Northampton, said he was told it was a '1.2-meter diameter water main that burst.

' Heathrow at the time said affected drivers should 'contact their parking operator and, if necessary, their motor insurer. ' Mr. Ingleby's car has completely died, he claimed, and said his looked like one of the worst that he could see through his cameras





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Tesla Heathrow Car Park Flood Damage Localized Water Issue Localized Water Main Surface Burst

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