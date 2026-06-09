Driver with Suspended License Hits Three Pedestrians, Flees Scene in Kentucky

A hit-and-run driver with a suspended license struck three pedestrians on a sidewalk, killing one and critically injuring a couple whose son is recovering from severe injuries. The suspect was arrested and faces charges.

A devastating hit-and-run incident in Kentucky has left one person dead and two others critically injured, including a couple who were walking together while their son recovers from his own injuries.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old John Bauserman, allegedly drove off the road and struck the three pedestrians on a sidewalk before fleeing the scene. According to authorities, Bauserman was driving with a suspended license from a previous DUI conviction when he hit the victims at approximately 48 miles per hour. The crash occurred on June 3 in a residential area, shocking the local community.

The victims include an elderly woman, 72, who was walking in the opposite direction of the couple. She was hospitalized with serious injuries. The couple, whose names have not been released, were walking together during their son’s recovery from a separate incident. The son, Kyle, a former Penn State football player who later signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, suffered severe injuries in an earlier accident.

He currently has three spine fractures, four broken ribs, and has undergone six surgeries. He remains on a ventilator and sedated for pain management. His parents were struck while on a walk, adding to the family’s trauma. Bauserman was eventually tracked down by police.

According to CBS News, when confronted, he asked officers, Do you know if I killed the man? He has been taken into custody and is awaiting blood test results to determine if he was under the influence at the time of the crash. Deputies did not detect signs of intoxication at the scene, but they are waiting for confirmation. The investigation is ongoing, and prosecutors are considering additional charges.

The tragedy has sparked conversations about road safety and the consequences of driving with a suspended license. Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been set up to help cover the mounting medical expenses for Kyle and his parents. The community has rallied around the family, offering prayers and donations. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the importance of enforcing traffic laws to prevent such senseless loss of life





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hit-And-Run Suspended License Pedestrian Accident Kentucky DUI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Imperial Beach approves license plate reader, public safety camerasThe Imperial Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize an agreement with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office to install automated license plate reader cameras and launch a two-month public safety camera pilot program.

Read more »

Kidnapping, assault suspect arrested with help from license plate reader in Mira MesaA kidnapping suspect was arrested within minutes of a 911 call with help from an automated license plate recognition system, police announced Monday.

Read more »

Kidnapping, assault suspect arrested with help from license plate readerSan Diego Police used automated license plate recognition system to arrest 24-year-old Widven Yair Lopez for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

Read more »

Why Is It So Difficult to Renew a Texas Driver’s License Now?Residents claim that newly enforced driver's license renewal requirements will make it more difficult to register to vote.

Read more »