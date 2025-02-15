Driver with Islamic Extremist Motive Kills Girl, Mother in Munich Protest Attack

A car drove into a demonstration in Munich, Germany, killing a young girl and her mother and injuring 39 others. Authorities believe the 29-year-old driver was motivated by Islamic extremism, but there is no evidence of ties to a network. Chancellor Scholz visited the site on Saturday, while US Vice President JD Vance met with a German far-right leader.

A car plowed into a crowd of people protesting labor union reforms in Munich , Germany on Thursday, February 13, 2025, killing a young girl and her mother. Thirty-nine people were injured in the attack, with two in very serious condition. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was apprehended by police at the scene. Prosecutors said Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was involved with any radical network.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the scene of the attack on Saturday and laid a white rose at an improvised memorial. US Vice President JD Vance meanwhile met with a German far-right leader, criticizing 'firewalls' in Europe.





