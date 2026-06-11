Driver sentenced to 11 years for fatal crash caused while watching TikTok videos

A Lincoln court sentenced Hristo Iliev to eleven years in prison after he rear‑ended a vehicle while viewing TikTok, killing toddler Finley Baker and seriously injuring his mother. The judgment highlights the severe consequences of distracted driving and includes a ten‑and‑half‑year driving ban.

A court in Lincoln sentenced Hristo Iliev, a 32‑year‑old Bulgarian immigrant, to eleven years and three months in prison after he caused a fatal collision while watching TikTok on his mobile phone.

On 19 March last year, Iliev was travelling north on the A17 Holdingham roundabout near Sleaford when he spent roughly seven minutes scrolling through short videos on the popular social‑media app. During that time he failed to notice a stationary vehicle waiting at the roundabout and rear‑ended it, sending the car forward into the vehicle ahead. The impact struck the car of Chloe Baker, a teaching assistant returning home from an after‑school club with her 20‑month‑old son, Finley Baker.

The force of the crash shunted Baker's Kia into another parked car, leaving Finley unresponsive and another child in the vehicle unconscious for four minutes. Finley sustained a catastrophic head injury and, after being airlifted to a nearby hospital, his life support was withdrawn two days later. Chloe Baker suffered a badly dislocated arm along with extensive cuts and bruises, while a second child in the vehicle emerged with a cut leg and a chipped tooth.

The prosecution presented detailed evidence of Iliev's phone use at the time of the collision. Police had previously stopped Iliev a year earlier for using his phone while driving, and the device was subsequently seized. Forensic analysis revealed that in the seven minutes before the crash Iliev had opened the Apple TV app, unlocked the phone at least twice to view TikTok, watched a minimum of six videos, and manually cleared nine notifications.

Investigators estimated that Iliev made no evasive manoeuvre until he was merely 20 feet (approximately 6.4 metres) from Baker's vehicle. The judge noted that Iliev had two prior endorsements on his licence, including a six‑point penalty in March 2024 for a similar offence on the A156 near Gainsborough. Iliev pleaded guilty to causing the death of Finley and to causing serious injury to Chloe, both by dangerous driving.

During the hearing, both parents read emotional victim‑impact statements, describing their profound loss and the lasting trauma caused by the incident. Mitigating counsel highlighted that Ilivar had arrived in the United Kingdom as a teenager, had been employed, paid taxes and raised a family over a fifteen‑year period. Nonetheless, Judge Simon Hirst emphasized that the aggravating factors - notably the prolonged use of a mobile phone for entertainment rather than a brief call - warranted a severe sentence.

He condemned Iliev for lying to police about his phone use and for endangering other road users. In addition to the custodial term, Iliev received a ten‑and‑a‑half‑year driving ban and will be required to undergo an automatic retest before any future licence can be considered. The sentencing hearing was conducted with a Bulgarian interpreter, and Iliev's partner, who resides with him in a rented home in Boston, declined to comment





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