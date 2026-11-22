WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly opening fire at passing vehicles on the South Side, damaging at least one car. SAN ANTONIO — A 42-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly opening fire at passing vehicles on the South Side, damaging at least one car.

The gunfire happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of South Flores Street and East Bonner Avenue. Officers responded to reports of a man shooting at vehicles traveling through the area. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man whose vehicle had been damaged by the gunfire. Police did not say whether anyone else was targeted or how many shots were fired.

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Officers searched the surrounding area and located the suspected gunman nearby. They also recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting. The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Capture of 'El Chapo Isidro’ could disrupt drug trafficking through Texas, analyst says Mexican forces captured FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Fausto “El Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores in Sinaloa after an overnight raid.

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