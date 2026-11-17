A 21-year-old man ran a red light Monday and crashed into an RTA paratransit vehicle, killing a passenger, according to Cleveland police.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 21-year-old man ran a red light Monday and crashed into an RTA paratransit vehicle, killing a passenger, according to Cleveland police.

The accident happened Monday afternoon at E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue. According to police, the 21-year-old man was driving a Jeep southbound on E. 55th Street when he ran the light, and hit the RTA vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Carnegie Avenue. The impact caused the van to spin and collide with a third vehicle, said police. A 73-year-old woman inside the RTA paratransit vehicle was killed.

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Her name has not been released. The 66-year-old male driver of the RTA vehicle was transported to University Hospitals with serious injuries, according to Cleveland EMS. The 36-year-old female driver of the third vehicle was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and was in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS. Police said the 21-year-old man fled on foot after the crash, but was quickly located by officers in a nearby parking lot.

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According to police, the 21-year-old was treated and released from a local hospital for minor injuries. Police added he was in possession of a firearm. His name has not been released and police said formal charges are pending, including aggravated vehicular homicide.