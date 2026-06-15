Driver rescued after vehicle gets stuck in low-water crossing near Manor

A driver was rescued Monday after their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters at a low-water crossing on Old Kimbro Road east of Manor.Manor Police Department res

FLOOD WATCH for most of our area from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday. Isolated 6"+ rain totals are possible and could result in flooding.

A driver was rescued Monday after their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters at a low-water crossing on Old Kimbro Road east of Manor. A driver was rescued Monday after their vehicle became stuck in floodwaters at a low-water crossing on Old Kimbro Road east of Manor. Manor Police Department responded to the 13400 block of Old Kimbro Road, where the vehicle was submerged in the flooded crossing.

Photographs from the scene show a helicopter hovering over the stranded vehicle as rescue crews worked below, with water stretching across the roadway. The rescue was one of at least two water rescues reported in Central Texas Monday morning following overnight storms that closed more thanon Old San Antonio Road at I-35 after that driver went around a barricade blocking a flooded crossing. That driver sustained minor injuries. Officials continued to urge drivers not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

"Turn around, don't drown," authorities said. San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight stOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scen





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