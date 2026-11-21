KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

A driver of a BMW was killed in a crash with a semitruck on Highway 6 in Utah County. The driver was traveling east near Soldier Summit just before 8 p.m. on Friday when they veered left "for an unknown reason," according to officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the semitruck driver received minor injuries, but the BMW driver was declared dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.of both directions of US-6 for several hours as troopers investigated the incident. The highway has since reopened near mile marker 208, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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