Driver Jailed for Fatal Service Station Crash After WhatsApp Call

Fiona Phippen received a prison sentence of four years and three months for causing the death of university student Urwah Tanveer and serious injury to Tanveer's grandmother after driving at excessive speed into a stationary vehicle at a petrol station. The crash occurred shortly after Phippen ended a six-minute WhatsApp video call. Despite claims of brake and cruise control failure, investigations found the vehicle mechanically sound. The victim was weeks away from graduating with a psychology degree. Victim impact statements highlighted the lifelong trauma inflicted on the family. The driver was also banned from the road for over seven years and must undergo an extended driving test.

A motorist who knocked down and killed a university student when she hit a stationary car on a petrol station forecourt at up to 51mph was jailed for four years and three months today.

Fiona Phippen, 45, careered through the service station without braking just 38 seconds after ending a six-minute WhatsApp video call, a court heard. Shocking CCTV footage showed Phippen's Nissan Qashqai smashing into Urwah Tanveer, 20, who was stood next to her family's parked up Mercedes. In a text to a friend ten minutes after the collision Phippen said her brakes did not work.

Phippen later implied her cruise control was defective and that a red car had caused her to steer into the slip lane, but no mechanical faults were found with her vehicle. Crash investigators estimated her Nissan was still travelling at between 41 and 51mph as it progressed through the service station on the A1 near Grantham, Lincolnshire, before colliding with the parked Mercedes.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the collision occurred just weeks before Ms Tanveer was due to graduate from Queen Mary's University after earning a 2.1 in Psychology. The voluntary charity worker, from London, suffered catastrophic injuries and died in hospital a day after the crash on the Foston Services forecourt.

Fiona Phippen careered through the service station without braking just 38 seconds after ending a six-minute WhatsApp video call The damaged shop front at the Foston Services forecourt off the A1 Her grandmother, Samina Idris, 83, who had remained inside the Mercedes, was also seriously injured in the impact which happened at 12.50pm on 29 June 2024. The collision was witnessed by Ms Tanveer's mother, Nahail Idris, who was driving the family north to visit friends, and her sister, Meezan Tanveer, who had both left the Mercedes to visit the forecourt shop.

Footage from the petrol station also showed the victim's brother, Musa Tanveer, dramatically jumping out of the way of Phippen's approaching car. Jon Dee, prosecuting, told the court: 'The car is obviously out of control.

' Ms Tanveer's mother, an NHS worker, held up a picture of her daughter as she directly addressed Phippen during her victim impact statement. She described having to climb over the destroyed car to try and get to her daughter.

'On 29 June 2024 at 12.50 my daughter was killed in front of my eyes,' she explained. 'Having subsequently seen the video footage I now realise just how close Phippen came to killing two of my children. ' Directly looking at Phippen, she added. 'This is my life sentence.

' In her impact statement, Ms Tanveer's grandmother described how the crash had destroyed her own health and family. 'I cannot be left alone,' she explained. 'I am not the same person. ' She added: 'No child should die before her parents, never mind her grandparents.

' The court heard Phippen was also driving northbound up the A1 from her home in Cambridgeshire and had her mobile phone in a dashboard holder. Investigations showed Phippen had been on a WhatsApp video call which ended 38 seconds before the collision and 32 seconds before her car left the A1 and entered the service station slip road. Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said he was satisfied Phippen was not concentrating properly, most probably because of the call.

Judge Hirst told Phippen: 'That phone call ended 38 seconds before the collision and 32 seconds before you left the A1.

' 'It follows you had little over half a minute to assess and decide what to do,' Judge Hirst added. 'It is plain you had insufficient awareness of what was going on around you on the A1. ' Phippen, of Church Close, Great Wilbraham, Cambridgeshire, admitted causing death by dangerous driving. She also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Phippen was also banned from driving for seven years and six weeks and must take an extended retest. In mitigation the court heard Phippen, a mother of two, had no previous convictions and a clean driving licence. John McNally, defending, accepted it was clear Phippen did not brake or turn the cruise control off after steering off the A1 onto the slip road to avoid the red car.

'No one has been able to find that red car or the driver,' Mr McNally stressed. 'It wasn't meant. A good woman, a good mother set off that day.

' Phippen told police she regularly drove with the cruise control engaged, and in the moments following the collision claimed that it had failed to turn off despite her braking. She also stated that she thought she had turned into the slip road due to a vehicle ahead of her slowing down. The Nissan's cruise control and braking systems were fully examined after the collision and found to be operating correctly, as were the car's brakes





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Driver Jailed for Four Years for Killing Student in Petrol Station Crash After Phone CallFiona Phippen, 45, struck and killed university student Urwah Tanveer after ending a WhatsApp video call just 38 seconds before the crash. She was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for dangerous driving.

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