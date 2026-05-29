Driver in Custody After Crashing SUV into Detroit Metro Airport Terminal

A 67-year-old driver is in custody after crashing his SUV into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning, making wild claims about meeting Tom Cruise and saving his dad.

A 67-year-old driver is in custody after crashing his SUV into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport on Friday morning. The driver went around a concrete barrier and crashed into a door of the terminal, making it past the security checkpoint before stopping.

The driver's mental state is being evaluated after he made wild claims that he was there to meet Tom Cruise and save his dad. The driver was driving the wrong way northbound in a southbound lane, going slow in a Cadillac SRX SUV, steering around the bollard barriers. One woman suffered a light injury trying to avoid the vehicle, but refused treatment and proceeded to her flight.

Charges will be passed on to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, and the FBI is also investigating the incident. The driver's SUV was searched by police before being towed from the building. A sticker of a skull appeared to cover one of the digits on the driver's license plate, but no further details were given. The incident is being investigated further, and the driver's mental state will be closely monitored





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Detroit Metro Airport Driver In Custody SUV Crash Tom Cruise Mental State

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Driver crashes into Detroit Metro Airport terminal looking tomeet Tom Cruise and save his dadA driver crashed an SUV into the Evans Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport Friday morning.

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