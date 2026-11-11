Driver gets Porsche stuck on train tracks in San Luis Obispo

By JOSH FRIEDMAN A driver made a wrong turn and got a Porsche stuck on the railroad tracks near Cal Poly Saturday night, resulting in the car getting towed. The driver mistook the markings at the r…

A driver made a wrong turn and got a Porsche stuck on the railroad tracks near Cal Poly Saturday night, resulting in the car getting towed.

The driver mistook the markings at the railroad crossing on Foothill Boulevard at California Boulevard, turned onto the tracks and got stuck, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. No train approached while the car was on the tracks. Johnboy’s Towing quickly removed the car from the railroad tracks. DUI was not a factor in the incident, police said.

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The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. The owner is lucky the train didn’t come along.

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Not so lucky in that a Porsche 911 sits pretty low and those rails could cause damage and possible fluid leaks, like engine oil. I drive a Jeep so it’s hard to imagine getting stuck on railroad tracks and needing a tow truck to extricate oneself from railroad tracks. Thank goodness there was no rollover. Never again will i look at a Porsche as a sports car.