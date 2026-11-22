A male driver died early Sunday after his car struck a concrete barrier head-on while entering South Stemmons Freeway near South Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas, closing southbound lanes.

A male driver died early Sunday after crashing head-on into a concrete barrier while entering South Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. The 1:30 a.m. single-vehicle crash shut down all southbound lanes at Continental Avenue while police investigated the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the driver's name or determined what caused him to strike the barrier. A male driver died early Sunday after his car slammed head-on into a concrete barrier while entering a Dallas highway, police said. Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded around 1:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash at the entrance ramp near South Stemmons Freeway and South Riverfront Boulevard, according to authorities.

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Police said the driver was traveling southbound on the frontage road and trying to merge onto the freeway when, for an unknown reason, he struck the concrete barrier head-on. Fire-rescue crews transported the driver to an area hospital with critical injuries, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police have not released his name. Officers closed all southbound lanes at Continental Avenue while traffic investigators mapped and processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing under case number 26-2087137.