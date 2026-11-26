A man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a median guardrail on Lexington Avenue at Lee Road early Thursday, according to police.

The intersection of Lexington Avenue and Lee Road in Rochester is pictured Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, hours after a crash involving a median guardrail left a 23-year-old Henrietta man with life-threatening injuries.

Rochester, N.Y. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a median guardrail on Lexington Avenue at Lee Road early Thursday, according to police. Emergency crews responded around 3:10 a.m. and found a damaged vehicle on the median with the driver, a 23-year-old man from Henrietta, still inside. The driver was traveling west on Lexington Avenue when he apparently lost control and struck the guardrail, according to police.

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