Driver critically hurt after semi-truck crash on I-71 at Polaris Pkwy

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 71 near Polaris Parkway early Saturday morning.According to Columbus police,

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 71 near Polaris Parkway early Saturday morning. According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 3:35 a.m. when a 2020 Honda Civic traveling northbound slowed or stopped before attempting to change into a different lane and moved into the path of a semi-truck, also heading north.

The front of the semi-truck hit the right rear of the Honda, causing the car to veer off the roadway before coming to a stop.

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