Driver charged with causing death after running over woman on the road

Reece Roberts was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while disqualified and uninsured. The court convicted him and sentenced him to ten years and eight months in prison, with an extended license period of five years. Diane Jones, who had no history of traffic offenses, suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene. He was found to have been driving recklessly.

A hit-and-run killer driver smashed into a mother, Diane Jones, before dragging her 58 meters down the road while speeding at 77 mph in a 30 mph zone on a trip to buy milk.

He fled the scene of the collision and was captured on dashcam footage. Reece Roberts was sentenced to ten years and eight months in prison, with an extended license period of five years. He was banned from driving for 20 years and one month. Diane Jones suffered catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

Roberts was driving recklessly and caused serious injuries, leading to her death. The court heard that Roberts had a history of driving offenses and had been previously banned from driving





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Hit-And-Run Dragging Speeding 30 Mph Zone 30 Mph Zone Dashcam Footage Driving Offense Driving Ban Smashed Into Dragged Collision Killed

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