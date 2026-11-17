Douglas County deputies say they arrested a driver accused of hitting a child on a bike in Sterling Ranch, then leaving the scene. The child is expected to survive.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a driver accused of hitting a child who was riding a bike home from school, then leaving the scene.

Emily Nicholls, 39, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crash in Sterling Ranch. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday near Middle Fork Street and Eckley Street, where the child was riding home from John Adams Academy. Watch the full story in the video player below: Driver arrested in Sterling Ranch hit-and-run that seriously injured child on bike The name, age and gender of the child has not been released because the victim is a minor.

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DCSO said the child had serious injuries but is expected to survive. Right now, investigators said they are looking into whether Nicholls was distracted at the time of the crash. Deputies said she was driving 36 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone and was not impaired.

"That child is lucky to be alive. The skid marks are right behind the bike lane, directly behind the bike lane. So I'm guessing that she swerved at the last moment. That's what the evidence suggests," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly.

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Deputies said Nicholls kept driving after hitting the child, investigators said. Sheriff's Office officials believe she knew she was about to hit someone because she braked right before the crash, leaving tire marks on the road. Investigators said the juvenile was riding in the northbound bike lane and was wearing a helmet when the vehicle entered the bike lane and struck the child.

Sheriff Weekly said neighbors called 911 after they heard a commotion and saw the child lying in the street. Deputies said they pieced the case together using witness statements, car parts recovered at the scene, security footage from a nearby residence and community tips. Nicholls has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury and careless driving resulting in serious bodily injury.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's office told Denver7 on Monday night they are still in the process of filing formal charges. The sheriff's office said it's also looking at a troubling trend in the county, with auto-pedestrian crashes climbing compared to the past two years.

"The trajectory is headed absolutely in the wrong direction. So we're seeing an increase in accidents involving pedestrians or non-motorized vehicles, which includes bicycles. So it's going up, and I think a big part of that is most likely distracted driving. Put the phones down.

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Focus on your driving," said Weekly. Weekly said his office is also working with traffic engineers to see if any changes are needed in the area.

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