The crash happened at around 3 a. m. Friday on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma near the Emerald Queen Casino.

A woman was arrested Friday in connection with a crash involving a Washington State Patrol patrol vehicle in Tacoma. The crash happened at around 3 a. m.

Friday on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma near the Emerald Queen Casino. A vehicle entered the closed area and hit a patrol vehicle, according to the WSP. The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and booked into the Pierce County Jail. A 21-year-old man who has been arrested repeatedly for stealing boats was arrested again Tuesday after Everett police say they caught him with another stolen boat during a patrol.

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Police in SeaTac arrested a man who is accused of abusing the 911 system by calling and texting the emergency line 1,400 times in a three-day span. Auburn missing girl located in North Carolina after disappearance prompts statewide alert A Washington State Patrol endangered missing person alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alexandra “Bella” Alvarez, who was last seen near SeaTac Airport on November 18 at about 1:07 p.m.The crash happened at around 3 a. m.

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Friday on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma near the Emerald Queen Casino.