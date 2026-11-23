A silver vehicle veered off the road near Carlyle Avenue, destroying a bus shelter on Lady Margaret Road. One driver and one pedestrian were hospitalized after the November 20 incident in West London.

A silver car lost control and crashed into a bus stop shelter in Southall, west London, early Friday morning. The incident occurred at 10:56 am on Friday, November 20, near the mini-roundabout located close to Carlyle Avenue. Video footage captured by a closed-circuit camera shows the vehicle speeding along the pavement before slamming into the structure on Lady Margaret Road.

Vehicle Leaves Road Near Carlyle Avenue

The silver vehicle was initially seen veering onto the pavement as it approached the mini-roundabout. It then sped along the walkway, striking a wall before colliding with the bus stop. The impact was severe enough to demolish the bus shelter completely. One bystander waiting inside the shelter was knocked over by the force of the crash but miraculously stood up and ran for cover. Another pedestrian was sent flying backwards by the collision but was also able to stand and walk away.

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Emergency Responders Reach Lady Margaret Road

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately after the crash. The London Ambulance Service received a call at 10:57 am on Friday, November 20, regarding an injured person. Resources including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, and a clinical team manager were sent to the area. London's Air Ambulance was also dispatched to assist with the rescue and medical treatment efforts.

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Driver Airlifted to Hospital After Rescue

A spokesman from the London Fire Brigade confirmed that a single motor vehicle had collided with a bus stop and a wall. Firefighters carried out an operation to release a man trapped in the vehicle as a result of the collision. He was treated on the scene before being removed to hospital by the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service. A male pedestrian was also treated on scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital. The police established a cordon and privacy screen at the scene to manage the area.

Impact on Local Bus Routes and Safety

The Met Police confirmed that no one sustained life-threatening or major injuries from the crash. The bus stop involved in the incident services the 95 and 120 London bus routes. The destruction of the shelter and the severity of the crash have drawn attention to the location near Carlyle Avenue. Authorities attended the scene to investigate the cause of the vehicle leaving the road. The incident highlights the dangers of speeding vehicles in busy pedestrian areas in West London.