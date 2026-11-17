Ihor Demianenko, accused of crashing a minivan outside a North Hollywood Metro station while under the influence, killing three food vendors, appeared in court.

The man accused of driving a minivan into a group of food vendors outside a North Hollywood Metro station while under the influence, killing three, appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Ihor Demianenko’s arraignment was rescheduled to Dec. 16. Demianenko, who appeared in a jail vest in the Van Nuys Courthouse West and was aided by a Russian interpreter,with three counts of murder and two counts of driving under the influence, including one alleging that he caused great bodily injury. Three women were killed and two others were injured when a van plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in North Hollywood on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

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The women who died in the crash were Francesca Krystine Esker, 39; Teodora De Jesus Villalobos, 57; and Maria Angelica Peck, 73, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. All were longtime street vendors who had been feeding Metro line commuters for years when Demianenko allegedly plowed into them on Tuesday. Two other people were seriously injured. Fedor Zarkhin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times.

He joined its Fast Break team from the Oregonian, in Portland, Ore. , and previously worked at the Palm Beach Post. Zarkhin welcomes tips for watchdog and human interest stories at 572-7584 via call, text or on WhatsApp and Signal. You can also pitch stories or send him records via email atWilliam Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible.

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