Driver accused of killing 3 women in crash near NoHo Metro station arrested on suspicion of DUI

The man who crashed into several pedestrians in North Hollywood, killing three women, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The man who crashed into pedestrians near the Metro station in North Hollywood, killing three women, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. , killing three women and hurting two others, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police confirmed Wednesday.

The deadly crash happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near the station on North Lankershim Boulevard near Chandler Boulevard. Three people are dead and at least three others were critically injured after a vehicle crashed into several pedestrians in North Hollywood. The driver of a white SUV, identified as 61-year-old Ihor Demianenko, was going southbound on Lankershim when he plowed into pedestrians and street vendors in the area.

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Details about what exactly led up to the crash were not available, but three women were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they were 40, 53 and 69 years old. Witnesses told Eyewitness News that at least 2 of the deceased victims were food vendors that had operated outside that Metro station for years.

The LAPD said Demianenko had to be extricated from the car and was conscious but appeared to be in shock. He hospitalized in critical condition and later arrested on felony DUI. He is being held on more than $6 million bail. Aerial footage of the scene from AIR7 showed a large debris field with several fire trucks at the scene.

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Witness video shows the pure panic in the aftermath of the crash, with people screaming for help and unmoving bodies scattered on the sidewalk. Gian Barbarona missed the minivan's path by mere inches and said to Eyewitness News, "I felt the wind of the whoosh, of the wind, on my left shoulder.

"2 hours ago In the chaos people dialed 911 as Metro passengers kept emerging from underground to the violent scene. In the field of debris at the center of what's now a crime scene, Noe Orozco arrived to find one of his colleagues, a beloved food vendor, dead on the sidewalk with no explanation. With tears in his eyes, he told Eyewitness News that he actually worked with them, dropping them off every morning and picking them up.

He said he had just pick them up as usual when he saw the scene. This kind of mass casualty scene, in the heart of a population center, drew the presence of LAPD chief Jim McDonnell.

"Investigators have the video. They'll run it down and slow motion it and take it frame-by-frame to determine what happened," McDonnell said.

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"Today, an SUV drove onto a sidewalk near the North Hollywood Metro Station, striking a group of street vendors and pedestrians. Tragically, preliminary reports indicate that three people have lost their lives and others have been injured.

First responders are on the scene, and my office is closely coordinating with City departments as authorities work to determine what caused this horrific incident. I'm heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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