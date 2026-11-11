Driver accused of hitting woman changing flat showed no remorse, prosecutors say

A driver accused of hitting and killing a woman changing a flat tire on the shoulder of I-80 has been charged.

Taylor Giles was hit and killed while changing a flat tire on the shoulder of I-80 in Parley's Canyon on Oct. 30. The driver who allegedly hit her was charged Tuesday with automobile homicide.

Victim Taylor Breanne Giles, 36, was hit while changing tire on Oct. 30. SALT LAKE CITY — A driver accused of hitting and killing a woman changing a flat tire on the shoulder of I-80 has been charged. Peter Joseph Hoffelmeyer, 47, of Herriman, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.

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On Oct. 30, Taylor Breanne Giles, 36, of Sandy, was on the shoulder of westbound I-80 in Parley's Canyon when " troopers were informed that a witness on scene stated that one of the parties involved appeared to be deceased" while 911 dispatchers reported hearing a woman yelling in the background"she's dead" and"please don't die, please don't die," according to charging documents. Troopers on scene"observed that there were no signs of hard braking by the Nissan on the roadway near the accident site," the charges state.

"Troopers found the spare tire just in front of along with her cellphone which had instructions on how to change a tire on the screen. "A witness told troopers that Hoffelmeyer, who was still in the driver's seat, and his wife who had been in the passenger seat, appeared to be"under the influence. " "The witness stated that Hoffelmeyer kept his foot on the gas pedal the whole time until the Nissan quit running," according to the charges.

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At the hospital, investigators noted signs of impairment with Hoffelmeyer. When questioned, he said he and his wife were driving home from a Halloween party in Park City where he had had a couple of drinks, the charges state.

"Hoffelmeyer stated that his last drink was an hour before driving and that he felt safe to drive. Hoffelmeyer consented to a preliminary breath test test and told that he 'definitely had alcohol in his system,'" according to the charges.

"At the time of this filing, the final toxicology report is still pending," prosecutors noted in their charges. "At no time during the investigation did show concern or remorse for . " "When we get behind the wheel of a car, every one of us has a responsibility, not just to those in the car with us, but to everyone else who is on the road with us.

We mourn the loss of a member of our community who apparently pulled over to do what many of us have had to do: simply change a tire and head home. But this driver never had a chance to get back into her car and drive home to the people that love her.

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We will work to ensure that her friends and family get the justice they deserve for the loss of her life," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written. A Virginia man is convicted of murder after admitting he dismembered his wife.

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