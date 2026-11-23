The new 2028 Mercedes GLA Electric takes its place as the least expensive way into a new electric SUV with a three-pointed star on its hood. But is it any good?

our 2027 SUV of the Year , is available in the same low $50,000 price range? The more we experienced the GLA, the more we understood Mercedes’ EV strategy and how it’s something Rivian can’t compete with.

Yet. Like the new GLC electric, the GLA also attempts to wow with tech, but no matter how many displays we gazed upon or futuristic sounds we heard, passion wasn’t at the top of our notes. For a specific type of buyer, the GLA may still be the right choice. Here’s why.but that model’s prices rise quickly with desirable options.

Also read The Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan, EQS SUV, And EQE SUV Soldier On For 2027

Thanks to the 2028 GLA’s expected base pricing around $50,000, Mercedes can reach more buyers. The 2028 GLA can’t compete with the Model Y on interior or cargo space, but the reputation of the three-pointed star comes standard. You want status with your luxury EV? Mercedes has been building dreams on wheels for well over a century.

Reputation only gets you so far, which brings us to the 268-hp GLA250+ RWD and 349-hp GLA350 AWD. Only the more powerful GLA350 AWD generates thetype acceleration we’ve come to enjoy from EVs, and even there it’s not as pronounced as you’ll find in other $50,000 to $60,000The Sound Experiences feature helps the 2028 GLA come alive at full throttle with your choice of a handful of futuristic noises.

It’s a great gimmick that also presents itself when you unlock the SUV, at which point the car emits sounds specific to the theme you previously selected. This isn’t a new feature at Mercedes, but it’s a great match for the GLA350’s quicker acceleration. Try a full-throttle blast from a stop in the GLA250+ and the accelerative noises make it sound like you’re at light speed even if you’ve barely moved.

Advertisement

Steering feels more isolated in the dual-motor AWD GLA350 than in the lighter-weight single-motor GLA250+ RWD, and both have steering that feels a little slow. This means you’ll turn the steering wheel around a curvy road more than in some sportier cars but still likely less than in the similarly pricedOn tight, curvy mountain roads near Barcelona, neither 2028 GLA Electric felt particularly fun, but the GLA250+ felt more connected to the road.

Four-wheel steering could make both cars feel more tossable, but that tech isn’t available on the GLA. As much as we’d like the feature, the GLA is one of the most price-conscious models Mercedes offers, and this would raise costs.featured the available adaptive suspension, and the smooth Spanish roads didn’t test their ride quality.

What we can report is that both variants—looking their best in uprated tires and wheels—produced the same hollow-sounding tire-thrumming noise on the highway we discerned in the CLA250+ that rides on the same platform. Turn up the available Burmester sound system, and you’ll barely hear it. ’s extensive EV testing. The CLA sedan and GLC SUV both charged very quickly in our tests, which helps make road-trip charging a breeze.

It’s not just charge speed, either. We’ve now tested two electric CLAs and the GLC EV in our Road-Trip Range test, and they all performed well. We expect the same from the 2028 GLA250+ and GLA350. Most charging happens at home, but it’s nice to know Mercedes EVs do what they can to make the wide-open road more a source of anticipation than stress over where and how long to charge.

EPA-rated range on the 2028 GLA isn’t yet available, but we think it may come in around 300 miles for the GLA350 AWD and up to 350 miles for the RWD GLA250+ model. Choice is a powerful luxury. Offering a wide variety of options is part of what Mercedes does well today. Someone who wants a luxury-branded EV under $70,000 will soon have many flavors of EV to choose from at a Mercedes dealer.

TheThat’s how the GLA Electric makes sense. By itself, it’s merely good, but as part of the larger picture, it fills out an increasingly extensive lineup of luxury EVs. With so many electric Benzes, the 2028 GLA Electric distinguishes itself by catering to drivers who don’t feel the need to maximize their automotive footprint just because they have the money. They may prefer the 2028 GLA’s size—smaller than the GLB and GLC but larger than the previous GLA.

Advertisement

Still, the GLA design feels slightly overwrought and too tech-forward both inside and out. That’s subjective, though. What isn’t is price, and the 2028 GLA’s MSRP will be key to its appeal once the SUV finally goes on sale in the first half of 2028, after the gas model. Substance backs up what we hope will be a reasonable starting price for shoppers who want a Mercedes EV.

The fact that the GLA250+ feels better to drive than the more expensive GLA350 is just a bonus. With more than 17 years of experience, I'm passionate about demystifying the new car market for shoppers and enthusiasts. My expertise comes from thoughtfully reviewing countless vehicles across the automotive spectrum. The greatest thrill I get isn’t just from behind the wheel of an exotic car but from a well-executed car that’s affordable, entertaining, and well-made.

Since about the time I learned to walk I’ve been fascinated by cars of all shapes and sizes, but it wasn’t until I struggled through a summer high school class at the Pasadena Art Center College of Design that I realized writing was my ticket into the automotive industry. My drive to high school was magical, taking me through a beautiful and winding canyon; I've never lost the excited feeling some 16-year-olds get when they first set out on the road.

The automotive industry, singing, and writing have always been my passions, but because no one seeks a writer who sings about the automotive industry, I honed my writing and editing skills at UC Irvine , serving as an editor of the official campus newspaper and writing stories as a literary journalism major.

At USC, I developed a much greater appreciation for broadcast journalists and became acquainted with copy editing rules such as why the Oxford comma is so important. Though my beloved 1996 Audi A4 didn’t survive my college years, my career with MotorTrend did. I started at the company in 2007 building articles for motorcycle magazines, soon transitioning to writing news posts for MotorTrend’s budding online department.

I spent some valuable time in the copy editing department, as an online news director, and as a senior production editor. Today, MotorTrend keeps me busy as the Buyer's Guide Director. Not everyone has a career centered on one of their passions, and I remind myself all the time how lucky I am.