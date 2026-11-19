The AI boom could lock in a fossil-fueled future: US data centers may rely on gas for 60% of their power, while China turns to coal. The IEA projects their climate-warming emissions will soar 70% by 2030.

Driven by US and China, Planet-Heating Emissions From Data Centers Set to Rise by 70% by 2030: IEA The rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems," said one expert.in its annual World Energy Outlook on Thursday that planet-heating emissions from the facilities are projected to rise by 70% by 2030.

The two countries are not alone in pushing for the expansion of massive data centers, which require large amounts of energy to operate and cool continuously running servers.for about 70% of their data center needs by 2030. In Canada, the agency identified plans for 11 gigawatts of gas generation to power data centers over the next four years, and in the rest of the world, developers are expected to use gas plants for their energy needs with a combined capacity of just 4 gigawatts.

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Developers in the US, meanwhile, currently have plans for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired plants to power their data centers, and the country is expected to rely on gas for about 60% of its electricity needs for the facilities. In China, about half of data centers' electricity will come from coal-fired plants by the end of the decade.in advancing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , a key permitting reform bill that would speed up fossil fuel projects andthe IEA report showed that the rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems.

"a final agreement that includes concrete commitments to phase out the emissions that are projected to explode due to data centers.last week that without decisive action to slash fossil fuel emissions, the planet is headed for an "irrevocable overshoot" of the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris climate agreement in 2015. UN agencies have also warned in recent weeks that avoiding at least a temporary overshoot of the threshold is no longer possible, and drawing down fossil fuel emissions is now needed to ensure the breach is only temporary.

Following the disruption to world energy markets by the Iran War started by Israel and the US earlier this year, IEA executive director Fatih BirolThursday that he does not "see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before.

" Policy decisions, suggested the IEA, including those regarding how to power artificial intelligence and data centers, will determine the world's energy and climate future. US voters have an opportunity to beat back the forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy, our media system, and our democracy, making it increasingly impossible for ordinary people to get by. We’re not just talking about the election.

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We’re talking about what must be done once these fascist elements are vanquished from power. We need a bolder set of solutions than what either major party has so far been willing to offer and a working-class movement ready to fight like hell for it. Trump didn't emerge from nowhere. The conditions that fueled MAGA authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies and a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

They slashed taxes on the super-rich, promising that the benefits would trickle down. They said giveaways to the corporate titans would make life more affordable for the rest of us. It was all bullshit. And when a bitter, betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues have little trouble finding scapegoats.

People know when they're being lied to, but you won't hear any of this from the corporate media. Only independent journalism—powered and funded by people who believe in building a better world—can deliver truly trustworthy daily news.fossil fuelsin its annual World Energy Outlook on Thursday that planet-heating emissions from the facilities are projected to rise by 70% by 2030.

The two countries are not alone in pushing for the expansion of massive data centers, which require large amounts of energy to operate and cool continuously running servers.for about 70% of their data center needs by 2030. In Canada, the agency identified plans for 11 gigawatts of gas generation to power data centers over the next four years, and in the rest of the world, developers are expected to use gas plants for their energy needs with a combined capacity of just 4 gigawatts.

Developers in the US, meanwhile, currently have plans for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired plants to power their data centers, and the country is expected to rely on gas for about 60% of its electricity needs for the facilities. In China, about half of data centers' electricity will come from coal-fired plants by the end of the decade.in advancing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , a key permitting reform bill that would speed up fossil fuel projects andthe IEA report showed that the rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems.

"a final agreement that includes concrete commitments to phase out the emissions that are projected to explode due to data centers.last week that without decisive action to slash fossil fuel emissions, the planet is headed for an "irrevocable overshoot" of the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris climate agreement in 2015. UN agencies have also warned in recent weeks that avoiding at least a temporary overshoot of the threshold is no longer possible, and drawing down fossil fuel emissions is now needed to ensure the breach is only temporary.

Following the disruption to world energy markets by the Iran War started by Israel and the US earlier this year, IEA executive director Fatih BirolThursday that he does not "see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before.

" Policy decisions, suggested the IEA, including those regarding how to power artificial intelligence and data centers, will determine the world's energy and climate future. Julia Conleyin its annual World Energy Outlook on Thursday that planet-heating emissions from the facilities are projected to rise by 70% by 2030.

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The two countries are not alone in pushing for the expansion of massive data centers, which require large amounts of energy to operate and cool continuously running servers.for about 70% of their data center needs by 2030. In Canada, the agency identified plans for 11 gigawatts of gas generation to power data centers over the next four years, and in the rest of the world, developers are expected to use gas plants for their energy needs with a combined capacity of just 4 gigawatts.

Developers in the US, meanwhile, currently have plans for about 180 gigawatts of new gas-fired plants to power their data centers, and the country is expected to rely on gas for about 60% of its electricity needs for the facilities. In China, about half of data centers' electricity will come from coal-fired plants by the end of the decade.in advancing the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act , a key permitting reform bill that would speed up fossil fuel projects andthe IEA report showed that the rapid data center build-out represents the "nail in the coffin for the planet’s life support systems.

"a final agreement that includes concrete commitments to phase out the emissions that are projected to explode due to data centers.last week that without decisive action to slash fossil fuel emissions, the planet is headed for an "irrevocable overshoot" of the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris climate agreement in 2015. UN agencies have also warned in recent weeks that avoiding at least a temporary overshoot of the threshold is no longer possible, and drawing down fossil fuel emissions is now needed to ensure the breach is only temporary.

Following the disruption to world energy markets by the Iran War started by Israel and the US earlier this year, IEA executive director Fatih BirolThursday that he does not "see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before.

" Policy decisions, suggested the IEA, including those regarding how to power artificial intelligence and data centers, will determine the world's energy and climate future. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different.

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