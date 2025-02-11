Drive-by Shooting on Southwest Side Leaves Home Damaged but No Injuries

A house on San Antonio's Southwest Side was struck by multiple rounds fired from a passing vehicle. Police are investigating the incident, but no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

San Antonio police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a home on the Southwest Side. According to authorities, multiple rounds were fired into the residence, which was occupied by four individuals. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. Police are still working to gather information about the incident, including a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

They believe the shooters drove up to the house before opening fire, leaving several evidence markers scattered across the road. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward





