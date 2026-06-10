Drinking One Sugary Drink a Day May Increase Liver Cancer Risk

Research has revealed that drinking just one sugary drink a day may significantly increase the risk of liver cancer. The study found that for each additional sugar-sweetened drink per day, the risk of certain liver cancers increased by up to 15 per cent.

Drinking just one sugary drink a day could significantly increase the risk of liver cancer , concerning research has revealed. Liver cancer is the fastest-rising cause of cancer-related deaths in the UK, with the disease claiming around 6,400 lives every year.

World-leading experts have previously linked artificial sweeteners such as aspartame to the disease, but US researchers say sugar-laden drinks may pose a greater risk when it comes to liver cancer. The scientists, who analysed the diets of more than 1.5 million adults, found that for each additional sugar-sweetened drink per day, the risk of certain liver cancers increased by up to 15 per cent. There was no clear increased risk for artificially sweetened drinks.

The researchers concluded that sugary drinks may be more harmful than 'diet' alternatives, challenging previous assumptions about artificial sweeteners. The study's lead author noted that intake of sugar-sweetened beverages has been associated with a number of deleterious health outcomes, including weight gain, diabetes and liver disease - all of which are risk factors associated with liver cancer. The researchers tracked 1,518,411 participants from the US and Europe, aged 57 on average, over a follow-up of around 18 years.

During this time, 2,811 participants were diagnosed with liver cancer. Of these, 1,699 developed hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of the disease, which starts in liver cells. Liver cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the world, yet research into the link between diet and liver cancer remains limited. The study found that sugary drinks may increase the risk of liver cancer through multiple biological pathways, not just via obesity and diabetes.

However, the researchers cautioned that it's almost impossible to completely separate the effect of sugary drinks from those of obesity and diabetes. The study's findings suggest that individuals may benefit from reducing their intake of sugary drinks, which could help to lower their risk of liver cancer.

The researchers also noted that sugary drinks like Coca-Cola and sweetened fruit juices are already known to contribute to adverse health outcomes such as obesity, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes - all of which are linked to a higher risk of liver cancer. Additionally, sugary drinks can increase the risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) - which occurs when excess fat builds up inside the liver.

This process is thought to be driven primarily by fructose - a sugar processed in the liver that encourages fat production. Some studies have also suggested that fructose may damage the gut lining, allowing harmful substances to enter the bloodstream and reach the liver. The study's findings have significant implications for public health, particularly in the UK where liver cancer is the fastest-rising cause of cancer-related deaths.

The study's lead author noted that the findings suggest that individuals may benefit from reducing their intake of sugary drinks, which could help to lower their risk of liver cancer. The researchers also noted that further research is needed to fully understand the relationship between diet and liver cancer, and to identify potential interventions to reduce the risk of liver cancer.

The study's findings highlight the importance of reducing sugar intake and promoting healthy eating habits to lower the risk of liver cancer and other adverse health outcomes





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