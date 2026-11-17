A Journal of Internal Medicine study of nearly 486,000 adults links consistent tea drinking to an 11% lower risk of vascular disease overall.

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Jeremy London shares why nutrition is essential for heart health Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Jeremy London discusses the best lifestyle approach to maintaining good heart health, including the "80/20" rule for eating whole foods. After a median follow-up period of 9.05 years, researchers identified 14,863 cases of cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, pulmonary heart disease and peripheral artery disease among participants.

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Those who drank approximately six to eight cups of tea each day were found to have the lowest risk of developing vascular diseases. Tea strength also affected the results, as well, researchers found. Study participants who drank six to eight cups of tea per day were found to have the lowest risk of developing vascular diseases. The study does not specify what exactly"tea strength" means in this case, but it's possible that the term refers to caffeine content.

Moderate-strength tea was linked with the lowest risk of vascular disease, while strong tea was linked to an increased risk of developing vascular disease.

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"Both black and green tea contain polyphenols, including flavonoids, which are plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties," Amy Davis, a San Diego, California-based registered dietitian nutritionist, told Fox News Digital. "These compounds may help support healthy blood vessel function and blood pressure, which are important factors in cardiovascular health.

" A study published in 2024 examining the correlation between tea consumption and life expectancy found that participants who drank three to five cups of tea daily had a life expectancy increase of 2.24 years. "Very few long-term studies have looked at the effects of tea on heart disease risk.

However, the limited evidence currently available suggests that both green and black tea might haveon some heart disease risk factors, including blood pressure and cholesterol," according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.