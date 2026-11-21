Alexander Florentino was charged with killing a 62-year-old woman in Chinatown just one day after being released on theft charges.

in her Chinatown home – possibly during a sexually motivated attack – after he was released from custody twice this month by various New York judges, according to police.

Alexander Florentino, who has 38 prior arrests since last year and was most recently sprung from custody on the day before the Friday attack, was charged with murder for allegedly killing the 62-year-old woman in her apartment on Catherine Street, the sources said. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was home alone when the 25-year-old allegedly attacked her, the source said.

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The cause and manner of her death were pending the medical examiner’s investigation, but cops said the victim had injuries to her neck and face. Police investigate after a 62-year-old woman was found dead with neck trauma in a Lower Manhattan apartment building. Police investigate after a 62-year-old woman was found dead with neck trauma in a Lower Manhattan apartment building.

A 66-year-old roommate who lives with the woman and her husband came home during the attack and was allegedly assaulted by the drifter, who’s accused of hitting him over the head with a glass bottle leaving a gash on his face, police said. Florentino is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, strangulation, burglary, assault and attempted assault, the sources said.

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Florentino was previously arrested on Nov. 18 on charges of petty larceny and criminal possession of a stolen property, but was released Thursday, Nov. 19, by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juliet Howard, online court records show. Howard is a Democratic judge who took office in January and previously worked for The Legal Aid Society. Florentino had previously been hauled into court on Nov. 13 to face charges stemming from incidents going back to August.

However, he was promptly sprung by notorious leftyThe Nov. 13 charges included a count of criminal possession of a controlled substance from this month, an Oct. 21 warrant for failing to make a scheduled court date, a Sept. 2 criminal mischief and attempted arson bust, and an Aug. 3 arrest for criminal possession of stolen property. Florentino was also arrested for petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property on Sept. 28 and was released by, who was publicly censured over a courtroom “experiment” involving a handgun in October.

A former public defender with the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem, Morales was first appointed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021 and was reappointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani in November, records show.