Drexel University Academy Explores Relocation to Cleveland and Abu Dhabi Amid Financial Struggles

Drexel University's Academy of Natural Sciences considered relocating collections to Cleveland and Abu Dhabi due to financial constraints, with Cleveland emerging as the only viable domestic partner.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University initiated a strategic search to relocate its vast natural history collection out of Philadelphia, contacting fifteen United States natural history museums and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. This outreach was detailed in confidential minutes from a September 2025 board of trustees meeting, which were subsequently submitted to the Philadelphia City Council as part of Drexel University testimony regarding the museum's recent operational shutdown.

Domestic Partners and Viable Options

Among the fifteen domestic institutions contacted, only museums in Pittsburgh, New York, and Cleveland expressed any level of interest in taking over the collection. The Academy identified the Cleveland institution as the sole viable partner capable of executing a rapid transition without immediate funding complications. Scott Cooper, the former chief executive officer of the Academy, explicitly stated that Cleveland was ready to proceed immediately and was prepared to commit fully to the partnership.

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City Council hearings have been convened to investigate the late September shutdown of the Academy museum, with Drexel University providing supplemental materials to clarify the institution's financial and operational challenges. The board recognized that Cleveland was the only domestic entity willing to move quickly, a critical factor given the urgent need to secure a new home for the irreplaceable specimens.

Financial Realities and Strategic Pivot

The Academy also evaluated a complete restructuring of its mission to establish a Freshwater Institute, which would have integrated its two centuries of biodiversity archives and field ecology expertise with modern genomic capabilities. However, a detailed September 2025 report highlighted a fundamental financial barrier: the Academy could not readily monetize its apparent assets, including $74 million in endowments and the historic 1900 Parkway building.

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Legal restrictions, market constraints, and professional ethics considerations prevented the liquidation of these assets to fund operations. Consequently, the report concluded that the international option with Abu Dhabi was the only path to financial sustainability, as it promised complete partner funding and the elimination of expensive collection storage costs.

Abu Dhabi Partnership and Specimen Loans

While the full relocation to Abu Dhabi faced significant political risks, the potential investment level, including full digitization and an AI-first research platform, was described as unmatched in the museum sector. Despite the Academy board chair Suzanne Biemiller noting the narrow paths to success and the skepticism of Drexel University president Antonio Merlo regarding political optics, a partnership with the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi progressed.

An unusually large loan of specimens was subsequently executed, with at least 2,000 objects and potentially closer to 3,500 transferred to the Abu Dhabi museum. Robert McCracken Peck, a senior fellow emeritus at the Academy, confirmed that while routine lending occurs, the scale of this arrangement was unprecedented for the institution, raising concerns among staff and stakeholders.

Legal Hurdles and Future Actions

The proposed transfer faced scrutiny from the attorney general and the Orphans' Court, with board member John Smith warning that these bodies would significantly influence the Academy's options. Smith believed that a full transfer to Abu Dhabi would be heavily contested and difficult to approve, reflecting the complex regulatory environment surrounding public and institutional assets.

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During a May 2025 board meeting, Peter Kjaergaard, executive director of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, described the potential partnership as one that could see an extended relocation of collections. The September 2025 meeting concluded with action items to establish the feasibility of moving campus collections, secure letters of intent from Abu Dhabi and Cleveland by the end of November, and obtain legal opinions on the likelihood of approval for each option.