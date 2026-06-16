Drew Pomeranz Could Be Low-Cost Bullpen Fix Cardinals Need

The St. Louis Cardinals should be all over the former Los Angeles Angels hurler.

Jun 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Drew Pomeranz pitches during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images The St. Louis Cardinals are back to being eight games above .500 after taking down the San Diego Padres on Monday night thanks to a complete game shutout from righty Dustin May. May had one of the best overall starts by any hurler in Major League Baseball in 2026. The big rightywhile pitching the complete game against San Diego. May allowed just one base hit and walked one batter.

Overall, May faced just one batter over the minimum in the win. San Diego only sent 28 batters to the plate. May was close to a perfect game, but gave it up in the seventh inning. In that inning, he walked a batter andThe Cardinals Could Use Another Arm May 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Drew Pomeranz delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images We're far enough into the season to say that this team is for real. The Cardinals didn't have high expectations coming into the season, but this is a good overall baseball team. They play the game the right way, pitch well, and are loaded with young talent.

This Cardinals team has been a feel-good story and it would be even better if they could hold on and land a playoff spot this season ahead of schedule. One way this team can help itself without breaking the bank would be going out and adding bullpen help and the Los Angeles Angels gave the club a golden opportunity to do so on Monday.

"Angels transactions: Selected the contract of RHP Brett Kerry. Recalled RHP José Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake. Placed RHP Grayson Rodriguez on 15-day IL. Designated LHP Drew Pomeranz for assignment," the Angels announced.

With Pomeranz now out there for the taking, he'd be a cheap option for St. Louis to target with upside. Pomeranz signed awith the Angels and he could now be had by simply placing a waiver claim on him. He had a 5.01 ERA in 25 appearances before being DFA'd by the Angels on Monday.

He's worth a look because of the fact that he had a 2.17 ERA in 57 appearances last season as a member of the Chicago Cubs. It was his first time in the majors since 2021. In 2020, he had a 1.45 ERA in 20 bullpen outings with the Padres. In 2021, he had a 1.75 ERA in 27 outings for the Padres.

There's no denying the fact that he has talent. The Cardinals have a hole in the bullpen. The idea of placing a claim almost makes too much sense. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aaron Donald's Potential NFL Return is a Nightmare for the CardinalsARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals got some less-than-ideal news when Myles Garrett hit the NFC West via trade earlier in the month. If recent reports are true, t

Read more »

One Word Predicts the Cardinals' 2026 Season for Every Starting QBWhat would the Arizona Cardinals' season look like under each top quarterback?

Read more »

Buxton, Kreidler Send Twins to Much-Needed Series Victory Over CardinalsThe Twins picked up two comeback wins in three days against a good St. Louis team.

Read more »

Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Chasing Rare Rookie History in St. LouisThe St. Louis Cardinals infielder had a big day, despite the loss against the Minnesota Twins.

Read more »